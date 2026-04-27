2026 Herald-News Boys Wrestler of the Year: Providence’s Justus Heeg

Even on a wrestling team that featured three other state champions, Providence Catholic’s Justus Heeg stood out.

Heeg, a sophomore, went 50-1 this past season and won the Class 2A 157-pound title for his third straight state championship.

The first came as an eighth-grader while he was living in Simley, Minnesota, a state in which eighth-graders are eligible to wrestle on the high school team, when he won the Class AA 133-pound championship.

As a freshman at Providence, Heeg won the Class 2A 150-pound title. He has won by technical fall in all of his bouts at state in each of the past two seasons.

“The thought of being a five-time state champion crosses my mind once in a while,” said Heeg, the 2026 Herald-News Boys Wrestler of the Year. “But I just try to take things one step at a time and work toward my goal. My goal is to win by technical fall in every match in the state tournament. So far, I have done that in Illinois. I wasn’t able to do it in Minnesota.

“I like technical falls because I like to score points. I like to put on a show for the crowds. Also, we put in a lot of hard work throughout the year, and I don’t want that to go to waste. I want to spend more than just 20 seconds or so out there, like I would if I was going after pins. It also really establishes who is the better wrestler. If you pin someone, people might just think you got lucky. There’s no luck involved in getting a technical fall.”

Providence’s Justus Heeg (left) works against Brock Ross of Mascouta in the Class 2A 157-pound title match. (Alex T. Paschal)

Heeg has led a resurgence in the Providence program over the past two seasons. The Celtics advanced to the Class 2A dual team state finals this year, where they finished runner-up. Most of the top wrestlers on the team return next season, including Heeg.

“Justus Heeg is the kind of student-athlete every coach hopes to have in their program,” Providence coach Donny Reynolds said. “First and foremost, he is a genuinely great kid – respectful, humble and someone who consistently does the right things both in and out of the classroom. As an outstanding student, he understands the importance of balancing academics and athletics, and he takes pride in excelling at both.

“From a coaching perspective, working with Justus is incredibly rewarding. His work ethic sets him apart. He doesn’t just rely on natural ability. He puts in the extra time and effort that most people don’t see. Whether it’s additional workouts, conditioning sessions or refining technique outside of regular practice, Justus is always looking for ways to improve. That dedication shows every time he steps on the mat.”

“I like technical falls because I like to score points. I like to put on a show for the crowds.” — Justus Heeg, Providence

Heeg routinely squares off against teammate Jasper Harper in practices. Harper finished second in the state at 165.

“Jasper and I really push each other,” Heeg said. “We have some pretty good battles. Most of the time, I get the best of it, but sometimes he catches me. That’s good, though, because it shows that he is getting better, and it gives me a chance to learn from how he got me and how to not let it happen again.

“It’s great to have all the talent in the room that we have. We feed off each other. Coach Reynolds wrestled here when they were in the middle of all their state championships, so he knows what it takes to get to that level. That’s where we want to be. The individual stuff is great, but we want to win the state dual team title as well.”

Despite his incredible success, Heeg has yet to hear from colleges. He said that they can’t reach out to him until April 16 of next year.

“What really stands out is his eagerness to compete at the highest level,” Reynolds said. “He seeks out tough competition and embraces the challenge, never backing down from an opportunity to test himself. That mindset, combined with his discipline and character, makes him not only a strong wrestler but also a leader and role model for his teammates.

“Coaching someone like Justus isn’t just about developing an athlete. It’s about guiding a young person who already embodies the values you want your program to represent. His commitment, attitude and drive make him a pleasure to coach and a standout in every sense.”