Shorewood man killed in multi-vehicle crash on I-55 near Joliet

A sign for Interstate 55 in Will County seen on Tuesday, July 16, 2024. (Felix Sarver)

One person was killed in a multi-vehicle crash Sunday morning on Interstate 55 near Joliet.

Jose A. Perez, 21, of Shorewood, was pronounced deceased at 9:10 a.m. on Sunday on I-55 southbound, at milepost 254 in Troy Township as a result of the crash, according to the Will County Coroner’s Office.

The Illinois State Police said they responded at 5:12 a.m. Sunday morning to I-55 southbound milepost 254.5 at Black Road in Joliet after receiving a report of a multi-vehicle, fatal traffic crash.

Another occupant was transported to a local hospital with injuries, state police said.

Traffic was diverted off I-55 southbound at U.S. Route 30 because all southbound lanes were closed, state police said.

All lanes reopened about 11:21 a.m., state police said.

An autopsy was performed on Monday; final cause and manner will be determined following autopsy, police and toxicological reports, according to the coroner’s office.

This is an active investigation. Check back for updates.