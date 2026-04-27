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The Herald-News

Shorewood man killed in multi-vehicle crash on I-55 near Joliet

All lanes reopened

A sign for Interstate 55 in Will County seen on Tuesday, July 16, 2024.

A sign for Interstate 55 in Will County seen on Tuesday, July 16, 2024. (Felix Sarver)

By Denise M. Baran-Unland

One person was killed in a multi-vehicle crash Sunday morning on Interstate 55 near Joliet.

Jose A. Perez, 21, of Shorewood, was pronounced deceased at 9:10 a.m. on Sunday on I-55 southbound, at milepost 254 in Troy Township as a result of the crash, according to the Will County Coroner’s Office.

The Illinois State Police said they responded at 5:12 a.m. Sunday morning to I-55 southbound milepost 254.5 at Black Road in Joliet after receiving a report of a multi-vehicle, fatal traffic crash.

Another occupant was transported to a local hospital with injuries, state police said.

Traffic was diverted off I-55 southbound at U.S. Route 30 because all southbound lanes were closed, state police said.

All lanes reopened about 11:21 a.m., state police said.

An autopsy was performed on Monday; final cause and manner will be determined following autopsy, police and toxicological reports, according to the coroner’s office.

This is an active investigation. Check back for updates.

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Denise Unland

Denise M. Baran-Unland

Denise M. Baran-Unland is the features editor for The Herald-News in Joliet. She covers a variety of human interest stories. She also writes the long-time weekly tribute feature “An Extraordinary Life about local people who have died. She studied journalism at the College of St. Francis in Joliet, now the University of St. Francis.