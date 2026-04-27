Joliet Slammers announce fan giveaways as season nears

Fans arrive Duly Heath and Care Field for the Joliet Slammers Dog Day event, presented by University of St. Francis, and game against the Mississippi Mud Monsters on Aug. 10, 2025. (Laurie Fanelli)

The Joliet Slammers have announced their lineup of fan giveaways for the 2026 season, featuring three bobblehead nights.

The Slammers will open their season Friday, May 8, against the Washington Wild Things, featuring the first giveaway of the year as part of opening night ceremonies.

Stadium gates will open at 5:35 p.m. with first pitch at 6:35.

Here is a look at the rest of the fan giveaway schedule for the 2026 season:

May 8: Replica Jersey Presented by Rock Run Collections - Don’t miss Opening Night. The first 1,000 fans will take home a Replica Slammers Jersey, so be early and secure yours.

- Don’t miss Opening Night. The first 1,000 fans will take home a Replica Slammers Jersey, so be early and secure yours. May 9: Magnet Schedule - Afraid you are going to miss a Slammers home game? We got you covered. The first 1,000 fans through the gate will receive a 2026 Slammers magnet schedule.

- Afraid you are going to miss a Slammers home game? We got you covered. The first 1,000 fans through the gate will receive a 2026 Slammers magnet schedule. May 30: Spikes Bobblehead - Spikes takes on the role of Joliet Jake in a Blues Brothers-inspired bobblehead. This bobblehead will be available for the first 1,000 fans through the gates.

- Spikes takes on the role of Joliet Jake in a Blues Brothers-inspired bobblehead. This bobblehead will be available for the first 1,000 fans through the gates. July 5: Bill Murray Bobblehead - Bill Murray wants you to be one of the first 1,000 fans through the gates at Slammers Stadium to receive a “Stripes”-inspired bobblehead.

- Bill Murray wants you to be one of the first 1,000 fans through the gates at Slammers Stadium to receive a “Stripes”-inspired bobblehead. July 12: Mini Italian Flags - The first 1,500 fans will receive a mini Italian flag to wave all game long and celebrate Italian heritage throughout the night.

- The first 1,500 fans will receive a mini Italian flag to wave all game long and celebrate Italian heritage throughout the night. Aug. 1: Bucket Hat - Be one of the first 1,000 fans through the gate and get your very own Slammers Bucket Hat, presented by the Illinois Bone and Joint Institute.

- Be one of the first 1,000 fans through the gate and get your very own Slammers Bucket Hat, presented by the Illinois Bone and Joint Institute. Aug. 22: JL Bobblehead - The first 1,000 fans in the gates will get a Blues Brothers-inspired JL Bird Bobblehead to connect with his pal Spikes.

- The first 1,000 fans in the gates will get a Blues Brothers-inspired JL Bird Bobblehead to connect with his pal Spikes. Aug. 23: Slammers Baseball Cards - Calling all collectors! The first 500 fans through the gates will receive a 2026 limited-edition Slammers baseball card set.

All promotional dates and giveaways are subject to change.