Coal City beats Bradley in baseball: The Herald-News Thursday Roundup

Baseball

Coal City 10, Bradley-Bourbonnais 7: Connor Henline went 2 for 3 with two RBIs for the Coalers.

Oswego 3, Bolingbrook 1: Thomas McDermott went 2 for 2 for Bolingbrook.

Putnam County 11, Dwight 10 (8 inn.): Ayden Collom (3 for 5, three RBIs, two HRs) and Jackson Launius (2 for 4, three RBIs) led the effort for Dwight.

Providence 13, Loyola 12: Landon Ehman’s two-run homer to score Mason Almazan and himself in the bottom of the seventh walked it off for Providence.

Minooka 6, Yorkville 5: Gavin McReynolds went 2 for 3 with two RBIs for Minooka.

Morris 6, Ottawa 2 (9 inn.): Morris scored four runs in the ninth to get the win. Mick Smith went 3 for 5 with a home run.

Oswego East 9, Plainfield North 8: Logan Huegel went 2 for 3 with four RBIs with both hits home runs. Evan Monaco hit a solo shot and Joe Valenza went 3 for 4 with two RBIs and a home run, too.

Westmont 11, Peotone 1 (5 inn.): Peotone managed just two hits while committing six errors.

Plainfield East 13, Joliet Central 2 (5 inn.): Jeremiah Schmidt went 2 for 3 with two RBIs and a homer while Mavin Christensen went 2 for 3 with three RBIs for the Bengals. Gilberto Garcia went 2 for 3 for Joliet Central

Plainfield Central 17, Romoeivlle 13: Plainfield Central trailed 13-10 entering the seventh and scored seven, including a walk-off grand slam by Finnley Gregoire (2 of 5, four RBIs, HR). Nathan Franks (HR) also led the way for the Wildcats. Romeoville was led by Jeremy Thompson (two HR, 3 for 4), Jack Mulheron (HR), Sebastian Solis (HR) and Richard Conley (2 for 5, four RBIs).

Gardner-South Wilmington 10, St. Anne 5: Reed Millette went 3 for 4 with two home runs for GSW.

Lincoln-Way West 16, Sandburg 6 (5 inn.): Carson Paulas (three hits, two RBIs) led the way for the Warriors.

Wilmington 12, Sandwich 2 (5 inn.): Declan Moran went 3 for 4 with three runs and four RBIs with two HRs. Zach Ohlund hit a homer too.

Lockport 9, Stagg 4: Drew Satunas had three hits and a home run.

Seneca 9, Woodland 1: Jace Mitchell hit a home run while Landyn Ramsey went 2 for 3 with three RBIs for Seneca.

Softball

Lockport 9, Andrew 5: Lindsey Dunnagan hit a home run while Sophia Hutera went 2 for 3 with three RBIs.

Putnam County 2, Dwight 1: Taylor Heath struck out 10 batters in the circle, but a pair of unearned runs in the bottom of the seventh gave Putnam County the walk-off win.

Providence 8, Homewood-Flossmoor 6: Angelina Cole went 2 for 3 with three RBIs including a homer.

Bolingbrook 17, Joliet Central 2 (5 inn.): Amaiya Gregory hit two homers and batted in seven runs for Bolingbrook while Emma King and Miley Arteaga each had three hits. King also struck out nine batters in three innings of work.

Plainfield North 6, Plainfield East 3: Brooklyn Griffith went 3 for 3 with three RBIs while Taylor Franks hit a homer for the Tigers. Kaleigh Cawthon went 2 for 3 with a home run for Plainfield East.

Yorkville 13, Plainfield South 0 (5 inn.): The Cougars managed just two hits and committed three errors.

Oswego East 12, Romeoville 2 (5 inn.): Seven batters recorded hits for the Spartans with Kalli Tang and Analeigh Acosta batting in runs. However, the defense committed five errors.

Gardner-South Wilmington 10, St. Anne 0 (5 inn.): Ellie Marquez homered, Bella Dinelli went 2 for 3 with two RBIs and Brynn Christensen batted in three runs. Christensen and Maddie Simms combined for eight strikeouts while only allowing one hit and no walks.

Lincoln-Way West 8, Sandburg 6: Molly Finn went 3 for 4 with a HR and three RBIs while Reese Cusack went 3 for 3 with two RBIs.

Seneca 20, Woodland 0 (4 inn.): Hayden Pfeifer homered twice, batting in six runs while Tessa Krull allowed one hit with no walks and eight strikeouts while also homering at the plate.

Lincoln-Way East 15, Lincoln-Way Central 1 (5 inn.): Mia Balta struck out five in three innings while goin 2 for 3 with two RBIs and a homer. Mackenzie Bacha hit two homers with four RBIs while Cassidy Jagielski went 3 for 4 with two RBIs for Lincoln-Way East. Jenna Lee hit a home run for the Knights.

Boys track and field

Coal City wins Field of Dreams Invitational: Parker Jacovec won the 110 hurdles with a time of 15.96.

Joliet West takes second in Terry Englund Relays: Christopher Williams won the 100 in 11.02 seconds. Floyd Jackson of Romeoville won the shot put at 14.91 meters. Jack Tiernan of Providence won the pole vault at 3.86 meters.

Lincoln-Way West finishes third in Minooka meet: Hunter Spee won the 800 at 1:57.27. Minooka won the 4x100 at 42.11 seconds. Lockport won the 4x200 at 1:29.07.

Girls track and field

Coal City finishes second in Field of Dreams Invitational: Madelyn Castle won the 300 hurdles at 48.89.

Camryn Cargo of Plainfield East wins 200m at the Carlson/Anderson Invitational: Cargo ran the event in 25.68 seconds.

Girls soccer

Andrew 6, Lockport 0: The Porters were on the wrong end of a lopsided result.

Herscher 4, Peotone 1: The Blue Devils suffered a loss at home.

Plainfield North 8, Romeoville 0: The Tigers dominated the Spartans to continue their excellent season.

Lincoln-Way East 2, Downers Grove North 1: The Griffins secured a win at the Naperville Invitational.

Lisle 6, Coal City 0: The Coalers were on the wrong end of a lopsided result.

Boys volleyball

Plainfield Central 2, Joliet West 1: The Wildcats managed to squeeze out a three-set win.

Joliet Catholic 2, St. Patrick 0: JCA won 25-22 and 25-22. Aydan Garcia led the way with 13 kills

Lincoln-Way East 2, Lincoln-Way Central 0: The Griffins won 25-16, 25-22. The Knights are 12-3 on the year.

Lockport 2, Stagg 1: Lockport won 20-25, 25-18, 25-22. The Porters were led by Aiden Morgan (11 kills), Zack Johnson (16 assists) and Drew Miller (16 digs).