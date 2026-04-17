Plainfield considers moratorium on data center proposals while developing guidelines

Protestors against a Joliet data center wave signs outside D'Arcy Mitsubishi, a dealership owned by Joliet Mayor Terry D'Arcy, on Saturday, March 14, 2026, in Joliet. That protest followed the city of Joliet approving a new data center on the south edge of the city. (Felix Sarver)

Plainfield village trustees on Monday are set to vote on placing a temporary moratorium on data center proposals until guidelines regarding their construction are approved.

The move comes following an outcry against data centers in neighboring communities like Joliet and Yorkville.

The meeting is set to start at 7 p.m. at Plainfield Village Hall, 24401 Lockport St., Plainfield.

The proposed ordinance would place a 180-day pause on any applications for data centers and warehouses primarily used to store computing infrastructure.

“This temporary measure is intended to allow sufficient time for the village to prepare and adopt a new Unified Development Ordinance that addresses the unique land use, infrastructure, and regulatory considerations associated with data centers,” Plainfield Village Administrator Joshua Blakemore said in a memo to Plainfield Mayor John Argoudelis and village trustees.

As a home-rule community, Plainfield has the authority to enact such an ordinance. Blakemore said data centers present distinct challenges and impacts.

“The current zoning and development regulations do not fully account for these factors,” he said. “As a result, proceeding with new data center proposals under the existing framework could lead to outcomes that are inconsistent with the village’s long-term planning goals.”

The proposed moratorium notes that there is legislation pending before the Illinois General Assembly that, if enacted, would establish environmental, water and energy regulations for data centers.

During the moratorium, the village plans to monitor and interpret state legislation affecting the regulation of data centers and to research, evaluate and propose a comprehensive set of land use regulations of data centers for consideration by the village.

If the UDO update is not completed within the initial 180-day period, the ordinance allows for the moratorium to be extended as needed by formal action of the village board.

“This flexibility ensures that the village is not pressured to adopt incomplete or insufficient regulations,” Blakemore said.