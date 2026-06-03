Streator council to continue golf cart ordinance discussions Wednesday

The Streator City Council will continue discussions Wednesday night on a potential ordinance that would allow golf carts and certain low-speed vehicles to operate on some city streets.

Nothing has been made official, but council members have spent past meetings discussing possible regulations, with earlier conversations focusing on safety concerns and where the vehicles could legally operate if an ordinance was drafted.

According to city documents, the latest draft ordinance would allow golf carts and recreational off-highway vehicles on streets with posted speed limits of 35 mph or less, except on Routes 18 and 23, and would restrict vehicles from city parks.

Under the proposal, operators would be required to obtain annual permits, provide proof of insurance and have vehicles inspected by approved mechanics. The ordinance would also require safety equipment.

Notably, permit fees would be set at $150 for city residents and $200 for non-residents.

In addition to that, the council will discuss several fire department items, including the purchase of a mass spectrometer through a FEMA grant, as well as bids for repairs at the fire department training center after a burst pipe caused flooding.

Other agenda items include a proposed Canteen Memorial relocation that was discussed at the last meeting and a possible increase in rental fees for the Anderson Fields clubhouse.

The meeting begins at 7 p.m. on Wednesday at Streator City Hall, 204 S. Bloomington St.