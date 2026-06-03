Hall High School recognizes students for Spanish language proficiency

Twenty-three Hall High School students received Comendations Towards Biliteracy recognition. (From left) Back row: Marco Lopez, Alex Robles, Gabe Wamhoff, Joseph Caracheo, Chase Burkart, Braden Curran, Jack Curran, Clayton Fusinetti, Chris Hollenbeckand Aiden Redcliff Front row : Ava Talbot, Maya Cohrs, Ava Diaz, Katharine Doll, Alexis Garncarz, Sydney Mautino, Emma McCook, Aubrey Merkel, Charlie Pellegrini, Haven Rossi, Ella Sartain and Sydnie Smith (Photo by Allie Lemrise)

Hall High School’s Spanish Department recognized students this year for demonstrating proficiency in Spanish through two state and national certification programs.

Twenty-three students at the Spring Valley school earned the Commendation Towards Biliteracy, nine qualified for the Illinois State Seal of Biliteracy, and 13 earned the Global Seal of Biliteracy. Some students qualified for multiple credentials.

Students in Spanish 4 and interested seniors took standardized tests evaluating their reading, writing, listening, and speaking skills in Spanish.

The State Seal of Biliteracy qualifies students for two years of foreign language course credit at Illinois public colleges and universities, adds credentials to resumes, and can increase job opportunities. The Global Seal of Biliteracy offers the same benefits but is recognized nationally rather than only in Illinois.

Thirteen Hall High School students received the Global Seal - Functional Fluency Recipient. (From left) Back row: Natalia Zamora, Ella Sartain, Braden Curran, Joseph Caracheo and Katie Lawrence (teacher) Front row: Ava Diaz, Evelyn Castelan, Katelee Barriga, & Juan Santiago Not pictured: Antonio Aldana, Sandro Aldana, Grabiel Cano-Guzman, Fidel Payan and Luis Villa (Photo by Allie Lemrise)

The Commendation Towards Biliteracy recognizes students who have demonstrated progress toward high proficiency in Spanish.

State Seal recipients are: Antonio Aldana, Sandro Aldana, Katelee Barriga, Grabiel Cano-Guzman, Evelyn Castelan, Fidel Payan, Juan Santiago, Luis Villa, and Natalia Zamora.

Global Seal recipients are: Antonio Aldana, Sandro Aldana, Katelee Barriga, Grabiel Cano-Guzman, Joseph Caracheo, Evelyn Castelan, Braden Curran, Ava Diaz, Fidel Payan, Juan Santiago, Ella Sartain, Luis Villa, and Natalia Zamora.

Commendation recipients are: Chase Burkart, Joseph Caracheo, Maya Cohrs, Braden Curran, Jack Curran, Ava Diaz, Katharine Doll, Clayton Fusinetti, Alexis Garncarz, Chris Hollenbeck, Ulises Hurtado, Marco Lopez, Sydney Mautino, Emma McCook, Aubrey Merkel, Charlie Pellegrini, Aiden Redcliff, Alex Robles, Haven Rossi, Ella Sartain, Sydnie Smith, Ava Talbot, and Gabe Wamhoff.

Spanish Department teachers Katie Lawrence and Mary Donovan coordinated the program.