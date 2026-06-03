City of Mendota makes donation to Chamber of Commerce for Sweet Corn Festival

The Mendota Sweet Corn Festival annually draws thousands of visitors. This year's fest will run Thursday through Sunday, Aug. 6 to 9.

Preparations continued for the 2026 Sweet Corn Festival in Mendota on Monday night, when the City donated $6,700 to the Mendota Area Chamber of Commerce.

The decision made at the regular meeting of the Mendota City Council was to help fund portable restrooms and informational pamphlets for the festival.

“Information and sanitation make for good, clean fun,” Mendota Area Chamber of Commerce Madeline Piller said. “The City has generously approved their annual donation to assist in covering these costs. The restrooms are not glamorous, but they’re insanely important.”

The 2026 Sweet Corn Festival will take place from Thursday, Aug. 6, to Sunday, Aug. 9.