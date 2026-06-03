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Morris Herald-News

Star Spangled Picnic fundraiser on June 27 supports Mazon’s Sesquicentennial celebration

Mazon Village Hall in Mazon on Thursday, Feb. 19, 2026.

Mazon Village Hall in Mazon on Thursday, Feb. 19, 2026. (Michael Urbanec)

By Michael Urbanec

The Mazon Sesquicentennial Celebration committee is hosting a Star Spangled Picnic on Saturday, June 27, to fundraise for this year’s celebration that runs from Aug. 2-9.

The picnic runs from 4 p.m. to 7 p.m. at the American Legion, 500 Depot St., and those who attend will have the choice of pulled pork or a hamburger, with two sides, dessert, and lemonade for $15, or a hot dog with two sides, a dessert, and lemonade for $10.

Those with a larger appetite can get an extra hot dog for $2, or an extra hamburger or pulled pork for $3.

Proceeds from the celebration will go toward funding a new park expansion, which includes new park equipment.

For more information, visit the Mazon, Illinois Sesquicentennial Celebration page on Facebook, or visit @Mazon_Fest on Instagram and Tiktok.

Grundy County Front Headlines
Michael Urbanec

Michael Urbanec

Michael Urbanec covers Grundy County and the City of Morris, Coal City, Minooka, and more for the Morris Herald-News