Star Spangled Picnic fundraiser on June 27 supports Mazon’s Sesquicentennial celebration

The Mazon Sesquicentennial Celebration committee is hosting a Star Spangled Picnic on Saturday, June 27, to fundraise for this year’s celebration that runs from Aug. 2-9.

The picnic runs from 4 p.m. to 7 p.m. at the American Legion, 500 Depot St., and those who attend will have the choice of pulled pork or a hamburger, with two sides, dessert, and lemonade for $15, or a hot dog with two sides, a dessert, and lemonade for $10.

Those with a larger appetite can get an extra hot dog for $2, or an extra hamburger or pulled pork for $3.

Proceeds from the celebration will go toward funding a new park expansion, which includes new park equipment.

For more information, visit the Mazon, Illinois Sesquicentennial Celebration page on Facebook, or visit @Mazon_Fest on Instagram and Tiktok.