Three MHS seniors selected as 2026 recipients of the Jacob Family Scholarship

Mendota Township High School seniors Luis Nunez, Laylie Denault and Aden Tillman were presented the 2026 Jacob Family Scholarships on May 16, 2026, during MHS’s graduation ceremonies by MHS Principal Joe Masini. (Scott Anderson)

Mendota Township High School seniors Luis Nunez, Laylie Denault and Aden Tillman were selected to receive the 2026 Jacob Family Scholarships.

Awarded on May 16 during MHS’s graduation ceremonies, the scholarships were presented to the students by MHS Principal Joe Masini.

This year marks the 28th anniversary of the Jacob Family Scholarship Fund, providing scholarships to graduating MHS seniors, according to a news release.

A second scholarship category was established this year to be awarded to MHS seniors matriculating to the University of Iowa.

The scholarships carry awards of $1,000 each, according to the release.

Luis Nunez, a graduating senior from MHS attending IVCC in the fall, will receive $1,000 as an award from The Jacob Family Scholarship. (Photo Provided By Mendota Township High School)

Luis Nunez will be a first-generation college student and plans to attend Illinois Valley Community College to major in journalism.

While at MHS, Nunez was involved in Spanish Club, Fellowship of Christian Athletes and Spanish Honor Society.

He was on Honor Roll for seven semesters, received the President’s Award for Educational Achievement and the American Legion School Award.

Laylie Denault, a graduating senior from MHS attending the University of Iowa in the fall, will receive $1,000 as an award from The Jacob Family Scholarship. (Photo Provided By Mendota Township High School)

At the University of Iowa, Laylie Denault plans to major in human physiology on a pre-dental track with a minor in business.

Her high school awards and activities include being an Illinois State Scholar, President of the National Honor Society and Spanish National Honor Society.

She was involved with Spanish Club, the Fellowship of Christian Athletes, Next Generation Leaders, Student Council and the IVCC Academic Challenge.

In volleyball, she was All-Area First Team, All-Conference First Team, and Varsity Team Captain, as well as Club Volleyball Captain.

Denault was the Varsity Basketball Captain, and was a member of the Varsity Soccer and Varsity Track teams.

Aden Tillman, a graduating senior from MHS attending the University of Iowa in the fall, will receive $1,000 as an award from The Jacob Family Scholarship. (Photo Provided By Mendota Township High School)

Aden Tillman plans to major in biomedical engineering at Iowa.

His awards and activities at MHS included being an Illinois State Scholar, the recipient of the DAR Scholarship, an honoree at the MHS and Lions Club Honors Banquet, a participant in the IVCC Academic Challenge and a selection as the Homecoming King.

His athletic career at MHS included being captain for two years of both the football and basketball teams. Tillman was selected All-Conference for three years in both varsity football and basketball.

He was a member of the baseball and tennis teams, as well as a member of the Fellowship of Christian Athletes.

The Jacob Family Scholarship Fund was created to honor the memories of Clara Cypreansen Jacob, who taught in Mendota public schools for more than 35 years, and Alfred Otto Jacob, a civic leader and life-long resident of Mendota.

Throughout their lives, both were involved with Mendota’s youth.

Al was a founding member of the Boy Scouts of Mendota and the Mendota Athletic Boosters Society, as well as having served on the Mendota City Council.

Clara first taught physical education at Mendota and Galesburg High Schools.

After marrying Al, she returned to Mendota and taught third grade at Lincoln School once her children were of school age, and following her retirement from teaching, she tutored children in reading and English.

Both helped design and raise funds to build the Mendota Community Swimming Pool in 1958 and served on the board of the Swimming Pool Association, according to the release.

At the time of his death in 1984, Al Jacob was the longest-serving alderman in Mendota’s history.

Clara and Al Jacob would be pleased to know that, long after their deaths, they and their children are still helping the youth of Mendota achieve their educational dreams, including this year’s scholarship recipients: Luis Nunez, Laylie Denault and Aden Tillman.