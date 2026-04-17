Lockport reviews new State Street apartment proposal

Concept art of the future Livery Row mixed-use building at 711 State Street in downtown Lockport presented at the Committee of the Whole meeting on April 15, 2026. (Photo from )

The Lockport Committee of the Whole reviewed a proposal Wednesday for a commercial and residential development planned for the former Dellwood Tire property.

Earlier this year the city sold the property at 711 S. State St. to developer Fore Real Estate Holdings for a nominal fee to fast-track development on the blighted property.

The city council on Wednesday reviewed site plans for the proposed mixed-use development, which is expected to include 4,500 square feet of commercial space on the lower level and a 31-unit apartment building on the upper two floors.

Neither the city nor the developer has a set plan for the commercial use on the lower level, but City Administrator Ben Benson said it could potentially be used for boutique retail, office space, or dining.

The former Dellwood Tire property located at 701-711 S. State St. in Lockport as seen in October 2025. Earlier this year, the city sold the property to developer Fore Real Estate Holdings. (Photo by Judy Harvey)

The property is also set to include a 39-space parking lot to the west. The city also plans to purchase the residential property and empty lot across 7th Street from the development to create additional parking.

The plans presented to the council members of the building showed an exterior facade that includes alternating brick and siding portions with stone accents and large glass windows on the first floor.

City council members noted the plans for the project, which has officially been named Livery Row, took design notes from historic photos of a livery stable that was located on the property in the 1800s.

Dellwood Tire was built in the 1930s.

The spacing of the windows and the style of siding can be seen mirrored in concept art for the new building.

The Enterprise Livery Stable stood on the current site of Dellwood Tire in Lockport, 711 N. State St., in the 1800s, prior to the construction of the current structure. (Photo Provided by the City of Lockport)

During discussions of the plan, Alderwoman Christina Bergbower called the building “an exciting project” and commended the “care taken in replicating the livery.”

Bergbower also request some sort of plaque or other recognition of the history of the site be placed in or near the building. Benson said the city could do that as part of potential future street-scaping efforts.

In addition to advancing the plans for a full city council discussion and vote at the May 6 meeting, the Committee of the Whole approved up to $350,000 in spending for demolition of the Dellwood Tire building and minor site improvements, as agreed to with the sale of the land.

Fore previously developed The Port apartments at State and 9th streets, which opened in 2025. Benson reported that that 30-unit building reached capacity in a month.