Keegan Schwarting’s shutout leads Joliet West past Minooka: The Herald-News Thursday Roundup

BASEBALL

Joliet West 2, Minooka 0: Keegan Schwarting fired a four-hit shutout with five strikeouts to lead the Tigers (8-3-1, 3-1-0) to the Southwest Prairie Conference win. Schwarting and Brayden Myers each had an RBI for West, while Henry Young doubled, and Daniel Lukancic tripled. Cam Rujewitz struck out nine in five innings for Minooka (8-2, 2-1).

Lincoln-Way East 4, Lincoln-Way West 0: Colin Bettenhausen threw a three-hit shutout with eight strikeouts for the Griffins (11-0, 3-0) in the Southwest Suburban Conference win. Rocco Triolo and Evan Riif each had a double to help power the offense. L-W West (8-2, 2-1) got two hits from Jackson Mansker.

Joliet Catholic 14, Bishop McNamara 2 (6 inn.): AJ Perez had three hits, including two doubles, and four RBIs to lead the Hilltoppers (5-6), while Steve Martin also had two doubles among three hits. John Curbis and Derek Pomatto added two hits each, while Rocco Szembelan struck out 11 and did not allow an earned run.

Lincoln-Way Central 11, Wilmington 5: Conor McCabe and Des Gill each had three hits to lead the Knights (6-3) to the nonconference win, while Shawn Mowry homered, and Brady Rosa and Luke Tingely each doubled. Ryan Kettman had two hits, including a home run, and two RBIs to lead Wilmington (4-3-1).

Plainfield East 4, Yorkville 0: Kyle Menelli threw a three-hit shutout with six strikeouts for the Bengals (6-3, 2-1) in the Southwest Prairie Conference win. Jeremy Stokes had two hits and two RBIs, while Mason Cachur doubled.

Romeoville 5, Plainfield North 4: Micah Contreras drew a bases-loaded walk in the bottom of the seventh to give the Spartans (5-6, 2-2) the Southwest Prairie Conference win, while Adam Skabinski had two hits. Connor Eydenberg had two RBIs for North (6-3, 2-1).

Plainfield Central 7, Bolingbrook 6: The Wildcats scored three runs in the bottom of the sixth to come away with the Southwest Prairie Conference win. Winning pitcher Cole Sisti had a double and three RBIs and also struck out eight in 6⅔ innings. Pharrell Weekley had two hits, including a grand slam, and five RBIs to lead the Raiders (2-3, 1-2).

St. Xavier (KY) 10, Providence 0: The Celtics (3-3) managed just three hits in the out-of-state loss. Mason Almazan tripled, while Landon Ehman and Colton Carli each singled.

Roanoke-Benson 18, Dwight 4: Asher Kargle had a home run and two RBIs for the Trojans (8-4) in the loss, while Joey Starks had a double and two RBIs.

Oswego East 11, Joliet Central 0: The Steelmen (5-6, 0-3) were no-hit in the Southwest Prairie Conference loss.

Seneca 3, Henry-Senachwine 1: Cam Shriey’s two-run homer in a three-run fifth was the big blow for the Irish. Grady Hall went the distance on the mound, allowing six hits and striking out two.

SOFTBALL

Lincoln-Way East 7, Sandburg 3: The Griffins (8-1) scored all seven runs in the third inning, highlighted by a two-run homer by Mia Balta. Mackenzie Bacha doubled twice for East, while Zoey Bullock doubled. Grace Duncan tripled.

Lincoln-Way West 11, Lincoln-Way Central 1: Molly Finn was 3 for 3 with a home run, double and two RBIs for the Warriors (12-3, 3-0) in the SouthWest Suburban Conference win, while Reese Forsythe was 2 for 2 with a homer and two RBIs and Jess Noga 2 for 3 with a solo homer.

Joliet West 9, Bolingbrook 3: Laci Cole had two hits and two RBIs for the Tigers (3-8), while Mackenzie Mielke had two hits. Mikeala Munoz and Madeline Woods each had two RBIs. Anaiyah Gregory and Jayla Jenkins each had two hits for Bolingbrook (0-6).

Coal City 4, Bishop McNamara 3: Ava Kenney singled in the winning run in the bottom of the sixth for the Coalers (8-7). Calleigh Hamilton, Addison Harvey and Leah Jensen all added RBIs.

Plainfield North 22, Joliet Central 0 (4 inn.): Sophia Feminis had three hits and two RBIs to lead the Tigers to the win, while Makayla Conrad doubled twice. Winning pitcher Hailey Hupsen threw a one-hitter with four strikeouts. Sophie Litsogannis had the lone hit for the Steelmen.

Plainfield Central 11, Oswego East 6: Ava Zitello had four hits, including two doubles, and four RBIs to lead the Wildcats (8-3, 1-0) in the Southwest Prairie Conference win, while Emma Sommerfeld and Maeve Carlton each homered. Evalyn Prochaska added a double among three hits.

Oswego 3, Plainfield East 2: The Bengals (6-3, 0-1) battled the defending Class 4A champions, but fell just short. Kaleigh Cawthon slugged a homer to lead the offense for East, while Jocelyn Cushard struck out six in six innings.

Minooka 12, Plainfield South 0: Ava Carlson, Ava Knutsen, Emma Best and Olivia Carr all doubled for Minooka, while Knutsen, Best, Addison Crumly and Lexie Bukala had two RBIs apiece. The Cougars got hits from Addie Koser, Brielle Florimon and Sydney Unyi.

Morris 11, Somonauk/Leland 3: Tessa Shannon got the win on the mound for Morris (12-2) in four innings of work, giving up three hits and no earned runs, while striking out four. Alyssa Jepson (RBI) and Aubrey McConnell (double, RBI) were each 3 for 4, while Mylie Hughes (homer) and Addy Hackett (triple) had two hits. Halie Olson had a triple and two RBIs.

Lemont 4, Richards 1: Ella Phelan went 3 for 3 to lead the offense for Lemont (6-3, 5-0) in the South Suburban Blue win, while pitchers Claire Podrebarac and Mila Mardjetko combined to strike out nine.

Lockport 13, Wheaton North 0 (5 inn.): Bridget Faut threw a no-hitter with seven strikeouts for the Porters (9-3). Taylor Lane had two doubles and five RBIs to power the offense, while Alexis Vander Tuuk also had a pair of two-baggers.

Providence 10, Resurrection 0 (5 inn.): Macie Robbins struck out seven and allowed one hit in four innings for the Celtics, while Bella Olszta (double), Addisyn Quinlan (triple), Mia Sanfratello (double), Robbins (double) and Kelsie Roeder (double) each had two hits.

Seneca 16, Henry-Senachwine 1 (4 inn.): Lexie Buis had a double and two RBIs to lead the Irish offense, while collecting two hits each were Graysen Provance (triple, two RBIs), Emma Mino (double, two RBIs), Camryn Stecken (double, three RBIs), winning pitcher Tessa Krull (RBI) and Marlie Lissy (RBI).

GIRLS SOCCER

Plainfield East 2, Joliet West 1: Natalie Villa and Daniella Escobar each had a goal for the Bengals in the win, while Genesis Barrera and Kessiah Purnell each had an assist.

Andrew 3, Lincoln-Way West 2: Kate Kinsella and Lucy Sheriff each scored for the Warriors (6-3), while assists came from Abby German and Grace Kinsella.

BOYS VOLLEYBALL

Lockport def. Joliet Catholic 25-23, 26-24: The Porters (13-3) were led by seven kills from Ryan Beaumont, 14 assists by Antonio Fiordirosa and 10 digs from Drew Miller.

Lincoln-Way East def. York 31-33, 27-25, 25-22: Grant Urban led the Griffins (5-4) with 13 kills, while Nate Rizzo and Carter Geiger (10 digs) had 10 kills apiece. Dylan Nanney had 27 assists, with Jack Merlo adding 15 assists and Marty Dwyer 17 digs.

BOYS TENNIS

Plainfield Central 5, Plainfield East 2: The Wildcats improved to 4-0 on the season with the win.