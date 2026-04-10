Indiana woman charged in Crete Township triple homicide pleads not guilty

Jenna Strouble, 30, of of St. John, Indiana (Photo provided by Will County Sheriff's Office)

Jenna Strouble, the St. John, Indiana, woman who is accused of the March shooting deaths of her boyfriend, Jacob Lambert, and his mother and stepfather, Stacy and Patrick Forde, pleaded not guilty Friday in a Will County courtroom.

Strouble has been charged with nine counts of first-degree murder in the March 23 killings of the Crete Township family, which prosecutors say she had “no real motive for other than a general dislike for them.”

Lambert was the father of Strouble’s two children, aged 4 and 3, and she expressed “frustration” both with how he communicated with her and how he talked to the children, according to prosecutors.

Lambert allegedly confessed to the shootings to Will County sheriff’s police, according to prosecutors.

Lambert’s body was found lying face down on the passenger seat of a car parked outside his family’s house with a gunshot wound to the head when police conducted a wellness check at the residence, sheriff’s police said.

Police reported that Patrick Forde was found near the front door of the home with multiple gunshot wounds to his chest and abdomen.

Stacy Forde was found behind her husband on the stairs, also with multiple gunshot wounds to her torso, sheriff’s police said.

Crete Township homicide A Will County Animal Protection Services staff member comforts a pet dog as they help retrieve it from a home in the 3400 block of Norway Trail in Crete Township as the Will County Sheriff's Department investigates a triple homicide on Monday, March 23, 2026. (Tiffany Blanchette/Tiffany Blanchette)

About 2 a.m. on March 23, sheriff’s deputies responded to the incident on Norway Trail in Crete Township.

Strouble’s sister reported receiving a call from Strouble, who told her she had shot Lambert and his parents, according to prosecutors.

Officers on March 24 found Strouble in her St. John, Indiana, residence, and she handed them a bag containing a loaded Glock 19 handgun fitted with a suppressor, according to prosecutors.

In court on Friday, Strouble’s attorney, David Drwencke, waived a hearing of the indictment against his client and entered a plea of not guilty, while Strouble stood silently in handcuffs at his side.

Strouble did not address Judge Amy Christiansen directly.

When asked by Shaw Local how his client intended to support her not guilty plea, Drwencke said “there’s a lot to unpack in any case.”

“There’s things we think we know, or the state thinks they know, and there’s things we don’t know, like hypothetically there could be Miranda issues or mental health issues that have not come up yet,” he said. “We won’t know until we get into discovery and figure out what we have.”

Strouble was denied pre-trial release by a Will County Judge Amy Bertani-Tomczak under the SAFE-T Act on April 6 after Assistant State’s Attorney Wiktoria Oginski argued that the killing of Lambert and the Fordes was “premeditated and calculated.”

Strouble posed a continued threat to the safety of the community and her parents, whom she allegedly told police she had also considered killing, Oginski said.

In the petition to deny pretrial release, Oginski said that Strouble has a history of suicidal ideation, stating the “defendant does have at least one prior reported incident of reportedly wishing to commit suicide by jumping out of a window with her children.”

After this incident, Strouble had given over custody of the children to Lambert and his family, and “only recently” were her custody rights restored, prosecutors said.

The children were with Strouble’s parents at the home in St. John at the time of the shootings, according to court documents.

Court documents also note that Strouble has medications prescribed to her, which “appear consistent with someone being treated for depression.”

The next pre-trial hearing is slated for April 20.

Initial discovery for the prosecution is due on April 24, with initial discovery for the defense expected by May 8.