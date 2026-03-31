Will County prosecutors: Woman charged in Crete Township triple homicide poses danger to her parents

Jenna Strouble, 30, of of St. John, Indiana (Photo provided by Will County Sheriff's Office)

A detention hearing is scheduled Monday, April 6 for an Indiana woman charged with the fatal shooting of her boyfriend, his mother and his stepfather in Crete Township.

Chicago attorney David Drwencke is representing Jenna Strouble, 30, of St. John, Indiana, who is charged with the first-degree murder of Jacob Lambert, 32, his mother Stacy Forde, 54, and his stepfather, Patrick Forde, 55.

Lambert was Strouble’s boyfriend and the father of her two children, ages 4 and 3, according to prosecutors.

Lambert and his parents were killed in a shooting on March 23 in Crete Township, which borders Indiana.

Drwencke said he is not available this week for Strouble’s detention hearing because he’s working in a homicide trial in Cook County.

Crete Township homicide Will County Animal Protection Services staff help retrieve a pet dog from a home in the 3400 block of Norway Trail in Crete Township as the Will County Sheriff's Department investigates a triple homicide on Monday, March 23, 2026. (Tiffany Blanchette/Tiffany Blanchette)

Prosecutors have filed a petition for Strouble to remain in the Will County jail under the SAFE-T Act while she awaits trial.

The SAFET- Act eliminated cash bail but allows defendants to remain in jail if they are charged with certain offenses, such as murder, and there are no conditions that can mitigate the risks of their pretrial release.

Prosecutors say parents in danger

Assistant State’s Attorney Tricia McKenna contends Strouble poses a danger to the community and a “specific risk to her parents,” according to the petition.

“While [Strouble] indicated that she thought about killing [her parents] but didn’t think she could go through with it, she described precisely the same feeling about killing [Lambert] mere moments before actually pulling the trigger,” McKenna’s petition said.

Strouble has “proven herself capable of overcoming that fear of accomplishing her goals,” McKenna said.

“There is no condition of pretrial release which could safeguard her parents and the community from an individual as dangerous as this defendant,” McKenna said.

Deputies last responded to an incident involving Strouble in January 2025 for a “domestic battery and mental illness crisis intervention,” according to Elizabeth Matthews, Will County Sheriff’s Office spokeswoman.

Strouble was “involuntarily committed during that incident,” Matthews said.

Crete Township homicide A Will County Animal Protection Services staff member comforts a pet dog as they help retrieve it from a home in the 3400 block of Norway Trail in Crete Township as the Will County Sheriff's Department investigates a triple homicide on Monday, March 23, 2026. (Tiffany Blanchette/Tiffany Blanchette)

Police recover gun, suppressor

About 2 a.m. March 23, sheriff’s deputies responded to the incident on Norway Trail in Crete Township, McKenna said.

Strouble’s sister reported receiving a call from Strouble, who told her she had shot Lambert and his parents, McKenna said.

Deputies found Lambert’s body in a vehicle outside of the residence and they found the bodies of Patrick Forde and Stacy Forde inside the residence, McKenna said.

Officers in St. John went to Strouble’s residence and she handed them a bag containing a loaded Glock 19 handgun fit with a suppressor, McKenna said.

The gun was bought at a sporting goods store in Crown Point, Indiana, while the suppressor was bought online, McKenna said.

Unlike Illinois, Indiana does not require a permit to purchase rifles, shotguns and handguns, according to the National Rifle Association.

Strouble told police who interviewed her she has a “past history of suicidal ideations,” and she apparently wished to die by suicide by jumping out of a window with her children, according to McKenna.

But those suicidal ideations “turned homicidal” at the end of last year, McKenna said.

“[Strouble] stated she used a suppressor for the killings because she didn’t want to make noise but not to get away with the offense as she never thought she would get away with it,” McKenna said.

Crete Township homicide Police tape surrounds a home in the 3400 block of Norway Trail in Crete Township as the Will County Sheriff's Department investigates a triple homicide on Monday, March 23, 2026. (Tiffany Blanchette/Tiffany Blanchette)

Strouble’s police interview

In a police interview, Strouble allegedly admitted to shooting Lambert while giving him a massage while the two were inside of a vehicle, McKenna said.

Strouble “didn’t provide much of a motive” for killing Lambert other than she did not like the way he “speaks to the children” and she felt his parents were “overbearing,” McKenna said.

Strouble “vaguely asserted” she didn’t feel her children were safe with Lambert or her own parents, she said.

Strouble said she didn’t have a connection with her children and voluntarily turned them over to Lambert’s family, McKenna said.

Strouble was asked if killing Lambert’s parents was “part of a plan” because she didn’t want them to have custody of the children, McKenna said.

“She stated, ’That’s some of the reasons,’” McKenna said.

Officers learned of a past incident where Lambert was at Strouble’s parents’ home in Indiana, McKenna said.

Strouble “took a rifle from her father, which he later found under her bed,” McKenna said.

“She told him she thought about killing [Lambert] but didn’t have a plan,” McKenna said.