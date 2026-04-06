Pretrial release denied for Indiana woman accused of triple homicide in Crete Township

Jenna Strouble, 30, of of St. John, Indiana (Photo provided by Will County Sheriff's Office)

Will County judge Amy Bertani-Tomczak denied pretrial release Monday for Jenna Strouble, the woman accused of killing her boyfriend and his mother and step-father in Crete Township.

Strouble made her first court appearance Monday morning after multiple delays caused by scheduling conflicts for her attorney, David Drwencke of DRD Law, and her transfer from Lake County, Indiana, where she resides and was detained.

Strouble, 30, is charged with nine counts of first-degree murder in the March 23 shootings of Jacob Lambert, 32, his mother Stacy Forde, 54, and his stepfather Patrick Forde, 55.

Assistant State’s Attorney Wiktoria Oginski argued that Strouble should be held under the SAFE-T Act because of the premeditated nature of the killings. She also argued that Strouble poses a continued threat to the community, including to her own parents, who she reportedly told police she had considered killing.

Crete Township homicide Police tape surrounds a home in the 3400 block of Norway Trail in Crete Township as the Will County Sheriff's Department investigates a triple homicide on Monday, March 23, 2026. (Tiffany Blanchette/Tiffany Blanchette)

According to the state’s account of events, Strouble, who shares two children aged 4 and 3 with Lambert, invited Lambert to “hang out and go for a drive” on the night of the killings.

Oginski stated that the on-again-off-again couple went for a drive around 11:30 p.m. and Strouble offered to give him a massage, instructing him to recline the passenger seat and lie face down.

Oginski said that Strouble told Will County sheriff’s investigators that she massaged his back for about 20 minutes. After Lambert allegedly criticized her technique, Oginski said Strouble told police she pulled a Glock handgun from under the seat and held it to his head while she continued to straddle him for “about eight minutes” before she pulled the trigger.

Oginski said that Lambert was found in the vehicle outside the home on Norway Trail in Crete Township he shared with his mother and stepfather.

The autopsy revealed his cause of death was a gunshot to the back of the head, Oginski said.

After allegedly shooting Lambert, prosecutors said Strouble drove back to the house and knocked at the door.

Oginski said that police reports indicate Patrick Forde opened the door and asked what she was doing at the house.

Strouble allegedly told police her response was “I don’t know” before telling Forde that Lambert was with her.

When Forde opened the door to let her in, she began shooting, according to prosecutors.

Crete Township homicide A Will County Animal Protection Services staff member comforts a pet dog as they help retrieve it from a home in the 3400 block of Norway Trail in Crete Township as the Will County Sheriff's Department investigates a triple homicide on Monday, March 23, 2026. (Tiffany Blanchette/Tiffany Blanchette)

Police reports said Patrick Forde was found near the front door, while Stacy Forde was found on the stairs near the door, Oginski said.

It is believed Stacy Forde came downstairs when she heard the commotion at the door and was also shot, according to prosecutors.

Autopsies on Patrick and Stacy Forde showed they both died of multiple gunshot wounds, prosecutors said.

Patrick was shot 17 times, while Stacy was shot three times, according to Oginski.

Strouble then fled the scene back to her home in St. John, Indiana, police said.

Will County sheriff’s police arrived at the scene shortly after 2 a.m. after receiving a call from Strouble’s sister for a wellness check on the family.

“Police received a call from the defendant’s sister, who said her sister told her she shot someone there and she didn’t know if they were okay,” said Oginski.

When local police arrived at her home, Strouble handed them a bag containing a Glock handgun equipped with a suppressor, Oginski said.

Police reports indicate that ballistics testing of the bullets recovered from the scene match the gun Strouble handed over, prosecutors said. Two additional suppressors were also found in her home, according to police.

Oginski said Strouble told police that she purchased the suppressor so she wouldn’t make noise, “but she didn’t expect she’d get away with it.”

In her argument for detention, Oginski said Strouble made multiple incriminating statements to police including that she had previously had suicidal ideation and that she had previously considered killing Lambert.

Strouble also had considered killing her own parents, and that she went to Lambert’s house “with intention” on the night of the shootings, but that she “didn’t expect to have the nerve to do it,” Oginski said.

When asked if she had planned to shoot Lambert’s parents, Strouble reportedly told police officers “yeah, pretty much” and that keeping them from getting custody of her children was “some of the reason” she shot them, Oginski said.

Strouble reportedly also complained that Lambert “communicated badly” with her about their relationship and parenting their children, and called him “frustrating,” according to prosecutors.

“This case was not heat of the moment,” said Oginski. “This was the carefully planned killing of three people. This was cold, sustained decision making in real time and real violence that didn’t stop at the first act.

“She said she went there with intention,” Oginski continued. “That’s not remorse. It’s admission. She carried out this plan with patience, deception, and follow-through with no rational boundary to the motive. It is the definition of a premeditated, calculating threat.”

Oginski said there are no release conditions that could be placed on Strouble to mitigate her potential threat to others, including members of her family.

In response, Drwencke argued that Strouble had no previous criminal record, was educated, and had the intent to work in nursing.

Drwencke called the incident “her first brush with a criminal background” and noted that several people, including her parents and a sister, were present in the courtroom willing to act as character witnesses.

It is unclear if the sister who was present in the courtroom was the same sister who had called the police for the wellness check in Crete.

“She has kids and no criminal background,” Drwencke said. “Conceivably, we could come up with conditions for her beyond detention.”

Strouble was quiet and kept her head bowed during most of the hearing as she stood beside Drwencke, though one of her supporters was corrected by court staff for attempting to take a photograph of her as she entered the courtroom.

Bertani-Tomczak ruled in favor of the pretrial detention motion, stating that the state had convincingly argued Strouble posed “a danger to other family members.”

Strouble’s next hearing has been set for Friday at 9 a.m.

Asked for comment after the hearing Drwencke said “this is a step in the process” and called the ruling “not particularly surprising.”

He stated that as the case proceeded, he intended to delve more into the relationship that existed between Strouble and the victim’s and the events which lead to the night of the shooting.

Members of Strouble’s family left the courthouse without comment.