Another semitrailer in Joliet damages traffic signal near Will County Courthouse

A traffic pole that was reportedly damaged by a semitrailer on Friday, April 10, 2026 at the intersection of Ottawa and Jefferson streets near the Will County Courthouse. (Felix Sarver)

Another semitrailer passing through Joliet was involved in a hit-and-run crash that damaged a traffic signal pole near the Will County Courthouse.

At 1:31 p.m. Friday, officers responded to the intersection of West Jefferson Street and Ottawa Street for a report of a single-vehicle hit-and-run crash.

“Upon arrival, a witness informed officers that a semi-tractor trailer, while turning southbound onto Ottawa Street from Jefferson Street, struck a traffic light pole, causing it to fall to the ground,” Joliet Police Sgt. Dwayne English said.

A traffic pole that was reportedly damaged by a semitrailer on Friday, April 10, 2026 at the intersection of Ottawa and Jefferson streets near the Will County Courthouse. (Felix Sarver)

The vehicle then continued south on Ottawa Street without stopping, English said.

“The trailer was reported to display the name ‘BP Transport’ on its side. Officers were unable to locate the vehicle,” English said.

Anyone with additional information should contact the Joliet Police Department’s traffic unit at 815-724-3010.

On Feb. 12, 2026, officers responded to a hit-and-run crash that also damaged a traffic pole at the same intersection.

In 2024, a semitrailer briefly caused traffic delays after jumping a curb near the courthouse. The vehicle was turning right from Jefferson Street onto Ottawa Street.

In 2021, a semitrailer struck the overhead mast of a traffic signal in downtown Joliet, causing it to collapse onto the vehicle’s trailer. The latter incident occurred at North Ottawa and West Clinton streets.