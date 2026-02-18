Semitrailer in Joliet reportedly damages traffic signal near courthouse

A damaged traffic signal seen on Feb. 13, 2026, near the Will County Courthouse in downtown Joliet. (Felix Sarver)

A semitrailer traveling through Joliet was involved in a hit-and-run crash that damaged a traffic signal pole near the Will County Courthouse.

Officers responded to the crash at 5:16 p.m. Feb. 12 at Ottawa and Jefferson streets, according to Joliet Police Sgt. Dwayne English.

A pole was struck by an “unknown vehicle in a hit-and-run crash,” English said. That vehicle was a semitrailer according to a witness, English said.

“It is believed that the pole was struck by a semi-truck trailer while it was turning southbound on Ottawa from eastbound Jefferson,” English said.

The semitrailer then continued south on Ottawa Street and did not stop after the collision, English said.

No injuries were reported in the incident.

Shaw Local has reported on at least two past traffic incidents involving semitrailers.

In 2024, a semitrailer briefly caused traffic delays after jumping a curb near the courthouse. The vehicle was turning right from Jefferson Street onto Ottawa Street.

In 2021, a semitrailer struck the overhead mast of a traffic signal in downtown Joliet, causing it to collapse onto the vehicle’s trailer. The latter incident occurred at North Ottawa and West Clinton streets.