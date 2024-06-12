Semitrailer in Joliet causes brief traffic delays after jumping curb

A semitrailer seen jumping a curb on Wednesday, June 12, near the Will County Courthouse in Joliet. (Felix Sarver)

A semitrailer in briefly caused traffic delays after jumping a curb near the Will County Courthouse in downtown Joliet.

After about 4:15 p.m. Wednesday, the semitrailer was turning right from West Jefferson Street to South Ottawa Street when its rear wheels jumped a curb and brought the trailer close to the traffic signals at the intersection.

A Will County sheriff’s deputy attempted to assist the driver of the semitrailer. He was soon joined by two Joliet police officers who helped the driver reverse course.

A semitrailer after jumping a curb on Wednesday, June 12, near the Will County Courthouse in Joliet. (Felix Sarver)

In a matter of minutes, the semitrailer reversed back onto Jefferson Street and then made a wider turn on Ottawa Street to avoid striking the traffic signals on the sidewalk leading to the courthouse.

The semitrailer headed down Ottawa Street, which leads to the Interstate 80 interchange and Illinois Route 53.

The semitrailer was soon followed by three more semitrailers that were able to make the same turn on Ottawa Street without jumping the curb.