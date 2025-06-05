From the library to the lightsabers: Joliet’s Star Wars Day at Slammers Stadium

Joliet Public Library’s Star Wars Day always includes a parade of costumed characters from the 501st Legion. The year's event is Saturday, June 7. (Photo provided by Joliet Public Library)

If you have been to downtown Joliet recently, you will see a lot happening. The construction on the new city square is really taking off, and the warm(er) weather has more of us venturing outdoors to the restaurants, shops and, of course, visiting the library.

We are busy getting ready for our Summer Reading Challenge, the summerlong campaign to ward off the summer slide and encourage families and individuals alike to not let their bookshelves or library cards get dusty.

And, of course, I would be remiss if I didn’t write about our biggest event of the year: Joliet Public Library Star Wars Day.

What started as a small celebration in summer of 2012 has turned into a massive Star Wars block party in the heart of downtown Joliet. Our friends from the 501st Legion and other Star Wars cosplayers come to Joliet from all kinds of different places to attend that very special day, this year happening Saturday, June 7.

Mallory Hewlett-Cantu is the communications manager for the Joliet Public Library. (Photo provided by Joliet Public Library)

This year is different because we are moving locations from the library, museum and Renaissance Center to Joliet Slammers Stadium. While the event will look different this year, we have worked to ensure the same galactic fun for all ages remains.

The parade begins at 11 a.m., heading north on Power Alley, then west on East Clinton and south on Mayor Art Schultz Drive, ending near the west gate entrance of the stadium. You can find the full map at jolietlibrary.org/star-wars-day.

Merchandise vendors, information booths, restrooms and games will be located on Mayor Art Schultz Drive. Guests can enter the stadium through the west gate (not the main entrance) to find food vendors, artists and authors.

Inside the stadium, you’ll find local favorites such as Cemeno’s Pizza, Crumbl Cookies, Salubrious Stop, Sunshine Mexican Cafe, Wyler’s BBQ and TCBY serving up galactic bites.

Artist Alley will feature talents such as Joe Galvan, Sean Luke, Steve Palencia, Mike Babinsky and James Tampa.

Our ever-growing list of merchandise vendors, including returning favorites such as Blacky Cat Creations, Darkside Galactables and TK Collectibles, can be found online at jolietlibrary.org/star-wars-day.

The library’s Youth Services team will have games ready for young padawans, including Bean Bag Battle for the Galaxy, Grogu Needs Yum Yums, Imperial Blaster Range, Lightsaber Battle, The Dark Side of Bowling and Droid Hunt.

What makes our Star Wars event so special? It’s the fans. The ones who show up year after year, in costume or in spirit, ready to celebrate the galaxy far, far away together.

As always, library events are free to attend.

That evening, be sure to stick around, as the Joliet Slammers host Star Wars Night and take on the Gateway Grizzlies at 6:05 p.m.

May the force be with you!

To learn more about the Joliet Public Library, visit jolietlibrary.org or call 815-846-3124.