Wilmington baseball beats Herscher; Morris tennis wins home opener: The Herald-News Tuesday Roundup

Baseball

Wilmington 8, Herscher 1: Ryan Kettman went 3 for 3 with two RBIs, while Cooper Holman hit a grand slam.

Bolingbrook 13, Joliet Central 5: Ryan Cooling went 3 for 4 with two runs for Joliet Central. Pharrell Weekley went 4 for 4 with six RBIs while striking out eight in four innings of relief work.

Joliet West 7, Oswego 0: Michael Murphy went 3 for 4 with three runs, while Maddux Chiquito gave up just three hits in a complete game on the mound.

Lincoln-Way Central 2, Hinsdale Central 1: Luke Tingley went 3 for 4 for the Knights, while Owen Novak struck out seven in 5 2/3 innings of work. Tyler Arnold scored on an error in the top of the seventh to win the game

Reed-Custer 7, Lisle 2: Matt Kuban gave up zero earned runs and struck out seven in 5 2/3 innings. Kaiden Klein had a double and two RBIs.

Manteno 13, Peotone 3: Kayden Derkacy hit a three-run homer for Peotone.

Minooka 10, Plainfield Central 3: Minooka was led by Evan Jenks with a 4-for-4 day. Gavin Rodriguez led Plainfield Central with a 2 for 3 day.

Plainfield North 12, Plainfield East 2 (5 inn.): Eight errors doomed the Bengals, who had just three hits. North was led by Jackson Schlott, who went 3 for 3 with three RBIs.

Yorkville 5, Plainfield South 1: The Cougars were on the wrong end of a no-hitter.

Dwight 5, Roanoke-Benson 2: Dwight overcame six errors thanks to Joey Starks’ six Ks and 10 hits as a team.

Oswego East 11, Romeoville 1 (5 inn.): Seven errors killed the Spartans’ chances, with Richard Conley leading the offense with a 2-for-3 day

Henry-Sen. 2, Seneca 1 (9 inn.): Three pitchers combined to strike out nine, with Joey Arnold getting two hits on offense, but it wasn’t enough for the Irish to get the win.

Coal City 4, Streator 2: Connor Henline struck out eight in 3 2/3 innings of relief for the Coalers.

Lemont 9, T.F. South 1: Anthony Alagna led Lemont with two hits.

Softball

Gardner-South Wilmington 11, Donovan 1 (5 inn.): Maddie Simms struck out nine in four innings while also hitting a two-run homer.

Wilmington 8, Herscher 2: Nina Egizio went 3 for 4 with three RBI to lead the Wildcats.

Minooka 17, Joliet Catholic 2 (4 inn.): Chloe Miner and Olivia Carr each hit home runs for the Indians, with Miner totaling five RBIs on the day.

Reed-Custer 5, Lisle 2: Mackenzie Foote went 3 for 4 with two RBIs for the Comets.

Metea Valley 9, Bolingbrook 5: Emma King struck out seven in four innings of relief work for the Raiders.

Naperville Central 8, Plainfield Central 7: Emma Sommerfeld had three hits with three RBIs and two home runs, while Kaylynn Howe struck out 10 batters.

Plainfield East 5, Naperville North 0: Tate Morris went 3 for 3, while Jocelyn Cushard threw a complete-game no-hitter with 15 strikeouts.

Manteno 6, Peotone 1: Six errors doomed the Blue Devils.

Downers Grove South 8, Plainfield North 7: The Tigers were on the wrong end of a walk-off double, though Grace Dynes, Raegan Wojowski and Sydney Sullivan each had home runs.

Plainfield South 6, Batavia 3: Katelyn Senese’s 4-for-4 day with eight strikeouts in the circle gave the Cougars their first win of the year.

Providence 10, Montini 0 (5 inn.): Angelina Cole hit two home runs on a 3-for-4 day with five RBIs for the Celtics.

Downers Grove North 18, Romeoville 2 (4 inn.): The Spartans finished with five errors and four hits.

Seneca 17, Henry 1 (5 inn.): Hayden Pfeifer struck out 12, while Emma Mino went 3 for 3 with three runs and four RBIs.

Coal City 15, Streator 6: Khloe Picard went 3 for 4 with three runs and four RBIs, including two home runs for Coal City.

Lemont 12, Tinley Park 2 (5 inn.): Mila Mardjetko (no-hitter, 13 Ks) and Claire Podrebarac (2 for 3, HR, four RBIs) led the effort.

Girls track and field

Plainfield North wins home quad: The Tigers had 82 points, with Ireland Hockman winning the 3,200 at 12:22.10. Jade Cooper of Plainfield South won the 100 at 13.24. Blessings Ajere of Bolingbrook won the shot put at 33-8.

Minooka wins host tri: The Indians scored 104 points as a group. Minooka had winners in 11 events, including three relays, three field events and both hurdles. Lyla Cazares won both hurdles events. Melia Coble of Joliet West won the 200 in 27.61 seconds.

Girls soccer

Plainfield South 5, Joliet Central 1: The lone goal for Central was scored by Maylen Gomez.

Lincoln-Way East 1, Lincoln-Way West 0: Ava Feigl scored the goal for the Griffins, with Sunny Swierczewski getting the assist. Logan Murphy had the shutout in net for the Griffins, while Lincoln-Way West’s Skylar Zahorik had three saves.

Boys tennis

Morris wins home opener over La Salle-Peru: Morris’ Connor Barth improved to 2-0 on the season, while the top two doubles teams moved to 2-0.

Boys volleyball

Bolingbrook 2, Lockport 1: The Raiders won 25-19, 21-25, 25-23. Lockport was led by Aiden Morgan (13 kills), Antonio Fiordirosa (18 assists), Drew Miller (16 digs) and Ryan Beaumont (three blocks)

Lincoln-Way Central 2, Romeoville 0: The Knights got the sweep 25-18, 27-25. The Knights are now 10-1.

Plainfield North 2, Lincoln-Way East 1: The Tigers won 25-20, 22-25, 25-18. The Griffins were led by Carter Geiger (12 kills), Will Starr (six kills), Marty Dwyer (nine digs) and Dylan Nanney (14 assists).