Bridget Faut fans 15 to lead Lockport past Lincoln-Way Central: The Herald-News Monday Roundup

SOFTBALL

Lockport 3, Lincoln-Way Central 2: Bridget Faut struck out 15 batters and allowed seven hits as the Porters (7-3, 1-0) won their SouthWest Suburban Conference opener. Giavanna Diciolla was 3 for 4 to lead the offense, while Sydney Amschler, Kate Richardson and Lauren Soroko each had an RBI. Emma Degliomini had a triple and two RBIS for Lincoln-Way Central (3-9, 0-1).

Morris 3, La Salle-Peru 2 (8 inn.): Cami Pfeifer delivered a sacrifice fly in the bottom of the eighth to give Morris the Interstate Eight Conference win. Morris (11-1, 1-0) tied the game in the bottom of the seventh on a single by Alyssa Jepson. Tessa Cryder got the win in relief and combined with starter Mylie Hughes to strike out 11.

Romeoville 4, Joliet Catholic 3: Mariah Hayes drove in the winning run for the Spartans (1-5) in the bottom of the seventh. Lily Roberts went 5⅓ innings, striking out five and allowing six hits, while Kalli Tang threw 1⅔ innings of scoreless relief. Roberts and Sara Miftari each had two hits to lead the Romeoville offense. Callan Kinsella had a triple among three hits to lead the Angels (2-8).

Joliet West 15, Shepard 6: Ella Featherston had four hits, including a triple, and four RBIs to lead the Tigers (4-8) to the nonconference win. Mallory Crisafulli and Laci Cole (double) each had two hits, while Gabriella Juarez struck out seven and allowed four hits in four innings.

Providence 13, Downers Grove North 0 (5 inn.): The Celtics (9-2) erupted for eight runs in the first inning and never looked back in the nonconference win. Macie Robbins had a pair of doubles to help power the offense, while Mia Sanfratello (double) and Maddie Pochos each had two hits.

Lincoln-Way West 5, Homewood-Flossmoor 4 (8 inn.): Abby Brueggmann struck out 10 and gave up five hits in the complete-game win for the Warriors (9-3, 1-0) in the SouthWest Suburban Conference win. Reese Forsythe (HR, two RBIs), Reese Cusack and Molly Finn all had two hits.

Lincoln-Way East 5, Bradley-Bourbonnais 2: Mia Balta gave up just one hit and struck out seven over four scoreless innings for the Griffins (5-2, 1-0) in the SouthWest Suburban Conference win. Audrey Bullock and Cassidy Jagielski each had two hits, including a double, and two RBIs.

Lemont 16-19, TF South 0-4: Claire Podrebarac had three hits, including a double, and four RBIs in the opener for Lemont (4-3, 2-0) in the South Suburban Blue win. She also allowed just one hit and struck out nine in four shutout innings. Jessica Pontrelli added a pair of triples. In the second game, Podrebarac had two hits, including a home run, and six RBIs, while Caroline Painter also homered.

Coal City 15, Streator 4: Calleigh Hamilton was 4 for 4 with a home run to lead the Coalers (6-7, 1-2) to the Illinois Central Eight win, while Khloe Picard (home run) and Ava Mills each had two hits.

Manteno 4, Peotone 0: Peotone’s Sophie Klawitter struck out 16 for the Blue Devils (3-4, 2-1) in the Illinois Central Eight loss.

Seneca 3, Prairie Central 2: Seneca’s Camryn Stecken helped her team remain unbeaten (13-0) with a home run in the sixth inning. Winning pitcher Hayden Pfeifer struck out 10 and allowed one hit, while Lexie Buis added a home run.

Reed-Custer 11, Lisle 0 (5 inn.): Mackenzie Foote had a triple and a home run to lead the offense for the Comets (5-3, 3-0) in the Illinois Central Eight win, while Kamryn Wilkey had a double. Sophia Moyers threw a no-hitter with nine strikeouts and three walks.

Wilmington 16, Herscher 5: Nina Egizio had four hits and four RBIs to lead the Wildcats (6-3, 3-0) to the Illinois Central Eight win, while Sami Liaromatis (double, two RBIs) and Alexis Allgood had two hits and Molly Southall homered.

BASEBALL

Lincoln-Way East 5, Andrew 3: Cooper Johnson threw 4⅓ innings for the win, striking out four and allowing five hits, while Keegan Crabtree added two scoreless relief innings for the Griffins (8-0, 1-0) in the SouthWest Suburban Conference opener. Case Templin and Tyler Hudik led the offense with two hits each.

Plainfield North 10, Plainfield South 3: Evan Monaco was 3 for 4 with three RBIs to lead the Tigers (5-1, 1-0) to the Southwest Prairie Conference win. Winning pitcher Colin Ogden allowed three hits over four innings, striking out six, and helped himself with two hits. Luke Dumser had two hits to pace Plainfield South.

Plainfield East 10, Oswego East 9 (8 inn): The Bengals’ Jeremy Stokes drove in the winning run in the bottom of the eighth to cap a late comeback win in the Southwest Prairie Conference opener. Kyle Ward had three RBIs for Plainfield East (5-2, 1-0), while Stokes and Connor Lamb had two hits each.

Oswego 19, Plainfield Central 7: Colin Coberly had a double and two RBIs among two hits for the Wildcats (2-3-1, 0-1-0) in the Southwest Prairie Conference loss, while AJ Lopez had a pair of doubles.

Lincoln-Way West 13, Stagg 6: Jackson Mansker highlighted the offense for the Warriors (7-1, 1-0) with a grand slam among two hits, while Michael Pettit (triple) and Carson Paulas each added two hits.

Lemont 12, TF South 1 (5 inn.): Grady Garofalo and Zane Schneider each homered for Lemont (5-1, 1-0) in the South Suburban Blue win. Sean Crane allowed two hits over three innings and struck out five to earn the win.

Romeoville 14, Bolingbrook 1 (5 inn.): Tyler Rizzatto struck out 11 and allowed just three hits in five innings for the Spartans (5-3, 1-0) in the Southwest Prairie Conference opener, while Jeremy Thompson led the offense with two doubles and two RBIs.

Lockport 9, Homewood-Flossmoor 7: Zack Skrzypiec had three hits, including a home run and a double, and four RBIs to lead the Porters (6-5, 1-0) to the SouthWest Suburban Conference win.

Morris 15, Pontiac 1 (5 inn.): Bryce Lee was 3 for 3 with a triple to lead Morris (4-4) to the nonconference win, while winning pitcher Cade Laudeman had three hits and Sean Skrtich doubled twice.

Yorkville 3, Joliet West 1: Keegan Schwarting went 2 for 3 to lead the Tigers (6-3-1, 0-1-0) in the Southwest Prairie Conference loss.

Wilmington 13, Herscher 2 (5 inn.): Zach Ohlund had three hits, including a double and a home run, to power the Wildcats (3-2-1, 2-1-0), while Declan Moran had a pair of doubles and four RBIs. Winning pitcher Cooper Holman allowed three hits and struck out six in five innings.

Lisle 14, Reed-Custer 4: Thomas Emery slugged a three-run homer for the Comets (0-7, 0-3) in the Illinois Central Eight loss.

BOYS BASKETBALL

Illinois Media All-State Teams: The Illinois Media (formerly AP) All-State Boys Basketball teams were recently announced. Bolingbrook’s Brady Pettigrew was named honorable mention in Class 4A, while Joliet Catholic’s Jayden Armstrong was honorable mention in 3A.