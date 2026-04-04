Bolingbrook boys volleyball rolls to West Aurora Invitational championship: The Herald-News Saturday Roundup

BOYS VOLLEYBALL

West Aurora Invitational: Bolingbrook went 4-0 and won the championship. The Raiders beat Joliet Central 25-17, 25-21; Hinsdale Central 22-25, 25-23, 15-9; Naperville Central 25-10, 26-24; and West Aurora 18-25, 25-10, 25-23. Edison Ah-Yo had 55 kills and 28 digs for the Raiders (9-3), while Daniel Kaduthodil had 45 assists, 31 digs and 19 kills. Aiden Wickert had 15 kills and 24 digs, while Dom Pietrueszewski had 49 assists and 21 digs. Ryan Saravia added 33 digs.

Argo Invitational: Lockport finished in second place. The Porters lost 25-22, 25-14 to Lyons in the title match and were led by Ryan Beaumont with eight kills, Antonio Fiordirosa with 16 assists and Austin Williams with five kills and two blocks. In the quarterfinals, Lockport (12-2) beat Oak Lawn 25-18, 25-16 as Beaumont had seven kills and Aiden Morgan six, while Fiordirosa had 14 assists and Tyler Nienhuis had six digs. In the semifinals, the Porters topped Shepard 24-26, 25-20, 18-16 behind 12 kills from Beaumont and seven from Williams, 22 assists from Fiordirosa and 16 digs from Drew Miller.

BASEBALL

Morris 14, Coal City 3: Bryce Lee slugged a grand slam in a seven-run fourth inning that boosted Morris (3-4) to the nonconference win. Brysen Johnson had three hits for Morris, while Lee, Cade Laudeman and RJ Kennedy each had two hits. Gavin Berger homered for the Coalers (4-3).

Richards 12, Joliet Central 3: Cam Rande had two hits and two RBIs for the Steelmen (5-3) in the nonconference loss, while Tyler Long and Gilberto Garcia had two hits each.

SOFTBALL

Barrington 10, Lincoln-Way Central 1: Annelysia Reina homered to provide the lone run for the Knights in the nonconference loss.

Seneca 17, Hononegah 6: Tessa Krull had a home run and five RBIs among two hits, and Camryn Stecken had a home run and four RBIs to help pace the Irish (12-0) to the win. Lexie Buis had three hits, while Ameliah Weber and Emma Mino had two hits each.

Seneca 11, East Moline United 4: Seneca’s Hayden Pfeifer struck out 11 and allowed seven hits in the win. Emma Mino had two hits, including a triple, and four RBIs, while Graysen Provance added two hits.

GIRLS SOCCER

St. Viator 8, Joliet Catholic 0: The Angels suffered the East Suburban Catholic Conference loss.

BOYS WATER POLO

Buffalo Grove Quad: Lincoln-Way West went 2-0-1 on the day, beating Conant 15-1 and Deerfield 18-1 and tying Buffalo Grove 8-8.