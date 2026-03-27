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Low-interest loans available for businesses impacted by August 2025 storm damage

A tree damaged in storms in Cary pictured Aug. 17, 2025.

A tree damaged in storms in Cary pictured Aug. 17, 2025. (Claire O'Brien)

By Denise M. Baran-Unland

The U.S. Small Business Administration has approved a disaster declaration for the severe storms and flooding that impacted six counties in northeastern Illinois from Aug. 16–18, 2025.

This declaration will allow homeowners, renters, businesses, and some nonprofits to apply for low-interest loans to help cover damages not covered by insurance.

After receiving a request from Gov. J.B. Pritzker on March 12, the U.S. Small Business Administration issued a disaster declaration covering these Illinois counties: Cook, DuPage, Kane, Lake, McHenry and Will.

These counties are eligible for both physical damage loans and Economic Injury Disaster Loans from the SBA.

To schedule an appointment, visit appointment.sba.gov/schedule.

For more information, visit sba.gov.

We welcome news about business developments in our communities. We appreciate hearing about local business comings and goings, new hours, expansions, and milestones in the Joliet area. If you have a tip to share for Eyes on Enterprise, email news@theherald-news.com.

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Denise Unland

Denise M. Baran-Unland

Denise M. Baran-Unland is the features editor for The Herald-News in Joliet. She covers a variety of human interest stories. She also writes the long-time weekly tribute feature “An Extraordinary Life about local people who have died. She studied journalism at the College of St. Francis in Joliet, now the University of St. Francis.