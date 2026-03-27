Low-interest loans available for businesses impacted by August 2025 storm damage

The U.S. Small Business Administration has approved a disaster declaration for the severe storms and flooding that impacted six counties in northeastern Illinois from Aug. 16–18, 2025.

This declaration will allow homeowners, renters, businesses, and some nonprofits to apply for low-interest loans to help cover damages not covered by insurance.

After receiving a request from Gov. J.B. Pritzker on March 12, the U.S. Small Business Administration issued a disaster declaration covering these Illinois counties: Cook, DuPage, Kane, Lake, McHenry and Will.

These counties are eligible for both physical damage loans and Economic Injury Disaster Loans from the SBA.

To schedule an appointment, visit appointment.sba.gov/schedule.

For more information, visit sba.gov.