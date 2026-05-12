Ottawa Noon Rotary Club holds annual BBQ drive-through fundraiser

The Ottawa Noon Rotary Club will hold its annual BBQ Drive-Through Fundraiser Thursday, June 4, in downtown Ottawa (Shaw Media photo)

The Ottawa Noon Rotary Club will hold its annual BBQ Drive-Through Fundraiser from 4:30 to 6:30 p.m. Thursday, June 4, at Lincoln Place in downtown Ottawa.

Attendees can buy barbecue from 5 B’s BBQ. The proceeds from the fundraiser will support local charities and Ottawa Noon Rotary Club scholarships.

Tickets cost $18. To buy tickets, visit noon-rotary-pork-chop-drive-thru-bbq or at a rotary club meeting.

“This event is a wonderful way for the community to enjoy a great meal while supporting important local programs,” Ottawa Noon Rotary Club fundraising chair Kristy Heider said in a news release. “Every ticket purchased helps make a difference.”

For more information, call 630-390-4154.