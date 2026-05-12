La Salle man charged with drug delivery after Saturday raid

A La Salle man faces up to 30 years if convicted of charges stemming from a Saturday drug raid of his residence.

Joshua D. Bostick, 32, was picked up on a La Salle County warrant charging him with two counts of unlawful possession of a controlled substance with intent to deliver, plus one count of driving while revoked.

One of the possession charges is a Class X felony carrying six to 30 years in prison with no possibility of probation and the other is a Class 1 felony carrying four to 15 years. Driving while revoked is a Class 4 felony carrying one to three years.

He was taken into custody after agents of the Tri-County Drug Enforcement Narcotics Team, the La Salle Police Department, and a La Salle County K-9 Unit executed the warrant.

Bostick was transported to the La Salle County Jail, where he awaits a detention hearing.