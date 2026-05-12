1209 Washington St. will be the site of a new Jimmy John's location in Mendota. (Mathias Woerner)

Jimmy John’s is coming to Mendota.

Art Riewaldt won a city bid for the property at Washington Street and Illinois Route 251 with an offer of $40,000.

Riewaldt, who operates Jimmy John’s locations in Peru, Spring Valley and Princeton, outbid Sandro Guzman of Tacos Guzman, who offered $25,000 for the same site.

The property at 1209 Washington St. sits next to First Federal Savings Bank and is the former site of an ice cream shop. The city paid $250,000 to demolish and remediate the building after it became unusable, according to City Clerk Emily McConville.

Mayor Dave Boelk said the bid awarded to Riewaldt was contingent upon construction of a new building at the site.

“We’re thrilled to continue to bring in businesses that support the well-being of our citizens,” Mendota Area Chamber of Commerce CEO Madeline Piller said. “We want to thank Art Riewaldt for choosing Mendota.”