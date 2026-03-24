Joliet bagel venue returns to Essington Road location

Pictured is a corporate party pack of 26 bagels from Great American Bagel in Joliet. The corporate party pack comes with four flavors of cream cheese toppings, too. We chose plain, vanilla, apple cinnamon and strawberry. (shaw media)

The Great American Bagel, which closed in 2023, recently reopened at 1101 Essington Road in Joliet under a new owner.

Bagel flavors include apple cinnamon, oat bran, banana, blueberry, Cheddar herb, chocolate chip, cinnamon raisin, garlic, onion, poppyseed, multigrain and whole wheat.

The Great American Bagel also offers baguettes, speciality bagels, such as cinnamon crunch, and bagels without gluten ingredients.

Other offerings include breakfast sandwiches, All-American sandwiches, paninis, wraps and salads.

The Supreme Sunrise bagel at Great American Bagel in Joliet comes with the bagel of your choice along with sausage, egg, bacon and plenty of cheese. It makes a “filling” on-the-go sandwich. (Shaw Media)

For hours, a complete menu and more information, visit greatamericanbagel.com.