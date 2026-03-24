Shaw Local

News   •   Sports   •   Obituaries   •   eNewspaper   •   Election   •   The Scene   •   175 Years
The Herald-News

Joliet bagel venue returns to Essington Road location

Pictured is a corporate party pack of 26 bagels from Great American Bagel in Joliet. The corporate party pack comes with four flavors of cream cheese toppings, too. We chose plain, vanilla, apple cinnamon and strawberry.

Pictured is a corporate party pack of 26 bagels from Great American Bagel in Joliet. The corporate party pack comes with four flavors of cream cheese toppings, too. We chose plain, vanilla, apple cinnamon and strawberry. (shaw media)

By Denise M. Baran-Unland

The Great American Bagel, which closed in 2023, recently reopened at 1101 Essington Road in Joliet under a new owner.

Bagel flavors include apple cinnamon, oat bran, banana, blueberry, Cheddar herb, chocolate chip, cinnamon raisin, garlic, onion, poppyseed, multigrain and whole wheat.

The Great American Bagel also offers baguettes, speciality bagels, such as cinnamon crunch, and bagels without gluten ingredients.

Other offerings include breakfast sandwiches, All-American sandwiches, paninis, wraps and salads.

The Supreme Sunrise bagel at Great American Bagel in Joliet comes with the bagel of your choice along with sausage, egg, bacon and plenty of cheese. It makes a “filling” on-the-go sandwich.

The Supreme Sunrise bagel at Great American Bagel in Joliet comes with the bagel of your choice along with sausage, egg, bacon and plenty of cheese. It makes a “filling” on-the-go sandwich. (Shaw Media)

For hours, a complete menu and more information, visit greatamericanbagel.com.

We welcome news about business developments in our communities. We appreciate hearing about local business comings and goings, new hours, expansions, and milestones in the Joliet area. If you have a tip to share for Eyes on Enterprise, email news@theherald-news.com.

Eyes on EnterpriseJolietWill CountyBusinessFoodRestaurantDiningBreakfastShaw Local Front HeadlinesWill County Front Headlines
Denise Unland

Denise M. Baran-Unland

Denise M. Baran-Unland is the features editor for The Herald-News in Joliet. She covers a variety of human interest stories. She also writes the long-time weekly tribute feature “An Extraordinary Life about local people who have died. She studied journalism at the College of St. Francis in Joliet, now the University of St. Francis.