Joliet’s Great American Bagel is now The Curator’s Cafe

Tom Grotovsky, owner of The Curator’s Cafe, makes a signature sandwich on Friday, Jan. 5, 2024 in Joliet. Grotovsky rebranded his Great American Bagel Joliet location to The Curator’s Cafe at the start of the new year. (Gary Middendorf/gmiddendorf@shawmedia.com)

A Joliet restaurant owner closed his doors at the end of 2023 and reopened them as a new venue in 2024.

For 10 years, Tom Grotovsky owned Great American Bagel on Essington Road in Joliet. He closed that business at the end of December.

Then, in “a leap of faith,” he said, Grotovsky launched The Curator’s Café on Jan. 2 in the same space.

The Curator’s Cafe has seven “dedicated” employees and a theme of food, coffee and art, since the café will display and sell the work of local artists, said Grotovsky, a member of the Joliet Arts Commission.

“The ceiling fans in here – each blade has a different artist, like Picasso,” Grotovsky said. “It just a different place, a different vibe, kind of fun.”

He said business was “pretty good” on opening day and he “can’t complain one bit.”

A few customers walked in expecting bagels and then walked right back out, but Grotovsky expected it.

“It takes time to change,” he said. “I’m here for the longevity, not for the immediate. As time goes on, that’s when you start to see the good things take off.”

The Curator’s Cafe, formerly the Great American Bagel, got a new look and feel, which includes art displayed from local artists. Owner Tom Grotovsky rebranded his Great American Bagel Joliet location to The Curator’s Cafe at the start of the new year. (Gary Middendorf/gmiddendorf@shawmedia.com)

The Curator’s Cafe is a melding of four parts of Grotovsky’s life: restaurant experience, creative culinary skills, passion for local art and a love for building community around good food.

The latter began in his childhood.

“Everything my mom made was really good, and I always watched what she was up to,” Grotovsky said in a 2010 Herald-News story. “She died when I was in high school, and then we had to fend for ourselves.”

“I just want to keep giving people good food. The look, the smell, the taste of good food all brings back memories of different things in our life. It reminds people of their past and the places they’ve eaten.” — Tom Grotovsky, The Curator’s Café

Grotovsky wound up working in the construction industry. But when that industry dipped in the 1980s, he took several classes at Joliet Junior College and began Elegant Dining (In Your Home) – now known as The Unforgettable Chef – at which Grotovksy prepared seven-course meals for parties of no more than six people.

As owner of Great American Bagel, Grotovsky said he strove to offer good food with great customer service. He said he’s thankful the Will County community supported him during the pandemic and wants to give back with a venue that’s “a little more creative.”

Grotovsky said hopes to eventually expand both the space and the menu, and he can envision “pizza Mondays” at The Curator’s Café and other themed food offerings.

“I’m taking the time to do it right,” Grotovsky said.

What’s on the menu?

The Curator’s Café serves a wide variety of breakfast and lunch sandwiches, made-to-order salads and soups – including a soup of the day and a traditionally seasoned beef chili.

Beverages include fresh brewed coffee, cappuccino, espresso, iced coffee and frozen granita coffee; hot tea and chai tea; five flavors of smoothies; fountain drinks; chocolate and strawberry milk; bottled teas and juices; and bottled water.

The Curator’s Cafe features specials through out the week. Owner Tom Grotovsky rebranded his Great American Bagel Joliet location to The Curator’s Cafe at the start of the new year. (Gary Middendorf/gmiddendorf@shawmedia.com)

Several menu items pay homage to famous artists “just to be fun and creative,” Grotovsky said.

Munch My Salmon: Edvard Munch (1863-1944) was a painter in the Netherlands, and “they smoked a lot of salmon there,” Grotovsky said. Sandwich: smoked salmon, chive cream cheese, tomato, onion and capers. Cost: $15.99.

Panini Toscani: This honors Michelangelo di Lodovico Buonarroti Simoni (1475-1564), who was born near Tuscany, Italy. And it gives a nod to the annual New Orleans North event in Joliet. Grotovsky is a former co-chair of the event and remains an active supporter. Sandwich: ham, salami, pepperoni with mozzarella, tomato, onion and Italian dressing served on a pressed baguette. Cost: $9.69.

The Van Gogh: Vincent Van Gogh (1853-July 29, 1890) was a Dutch painter, so “I came up with my own recipe with smoked gouda,” Grotovsky said. Sandwich: Chicken, ham, smoked gouda and horseradish peppercorn sauce. Cost: $9.69.

What – no bagels?

There are no bagels – for now, Grotovsky said. But he said he might revisit the idea in 18 months or so if he can find the right baker.

“The Curator’s Café might offer Tom’s Round Breads, similar to a bagel but necessarily with a giant hole in them,” Grotovsky said.

Community gathering place

Grotovsky said Great American Bagel had regular customers who gathered often – sometimes daily – and he hopes people find a similar atmosphere at The Curator’s Café.

“I just want to keep giving people good food,” Grotovsky said. “The look, the smell, the taste of good food all brings back memories of different things in our life. It reminds people of their past and the places they’ve eaten.

“It’s just gratifying to know you did something good for everybody. We want to keep that going for the community.”

IF YOU GO

WHAT: The Curator’s Cafe

WHEN: 6 a.m. to 3 p.m. Monday through Friday, 7 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday

WHERE: 1101 Essington Road, Joliet

INFORMATION: Call 815-280-5275 or visit facebook.com/the.curator.s.cafe.