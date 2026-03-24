Joliet bagel venue returns to west side location

The Great American Bagel, which closed in 2023, recently reopened at 1101 Essington Road in Joliet under a new owner.
Bagel flavors include apple cinnamon, oat bran, banana, blueberry, Cheddar herb, chocolate chip, cinnamon raisin, garlic, onion, poppyseed, multigrain and whole wheat.
The Great American Bagel also offers baguettes, speciality bagels, such as cinnamon crunch, and bagels without gluten ingredients.
Other offerings include breakfast sandwiches, All-American sandwiches, paninis, wraps and salads.
For hours, a complete menu and more information, visit greatamericanbagel.com.
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