Will County Pets of the Week: March 23, 2026

The Herald-News presents this week’s Pets of the Week. Read the description of each pet to learn about it, including where it can be adopted in Will County. (Photos provided)

The Herald-News presents this week’s Pets of the Week.

Read the description of each pet to learn about it, including where it can be adopted in Will County.

A kind person found Wallace, a sweet 2-year-old Shih Tzu, wandering the streets in terrible condition – likely surviving on his own for months – and brought him to NAWS. Wallace needs a patient, understanding adopter who can give him time and space to learn how to trust again. Wallace must be the only pet in an adult-only home where life is calm and predictable. Wallace should avoid chaos; he needs peace, comfort, and someone who won’t give up on him. To meet Wallace, email Dogadoption@nawsus.org. Visit nawsus.org.

A kind person found Wallace, a sweet 2-year-old Shih Tzu, wandering the streets in terrible condition – likely surviving on his own for months – and brought him to NAWS. Wallace needs a patient, understanding adopter who can give him time and space to learn how to trust again. Wallace must be the only pet in an adult-only home where life is calm and predictable. Wallace should avoid chaos; he needs peace, comfort, and someone who won’t give up on him. To meet Wallace, email Dogadoption@nawsus.org. Visit nawsus.org. (Photo provided by NAWS Humane Society of Illinois)

Tator Chip, a 3-year-old domestic shorthair. was rescued from a local animal control, where he was at risk of euthanasia. He is confident and curious about visitors. Tater Chip greets people and enjoys pets along his back. He will make a friendly companion. To meet Tater Chip, please email Catadoptions@nawsus.org. Visit nawsus.org.

Tator Chip, a 3-year-old domestic shorthair. was rescued from a local animal control, where he was at risk of euthanasia. He is confident and curious about visitors. Tater Chip greets people and enjoys pets along his back. He will make a friendly companion. To meet Tater Chip, please email Catadoptions@nawsus.org. Visit nawsus.org. (Photo provided by NAWS Humane Society of Illinois)

Daphne is a 10-month-old Husky mix that needs an active home to keep her enriched and exercised. She needs help with potty training and walking nicely on a leash, as she gets very excited on walks. Daphne needs an owner with husky experience to become her best self. Daphne is dog-friendly and enjoys romping outside with other dogs. To meet Daphne, email the Will County Humane Society at willcountyhumane.com and follow the instructions for the adoption process.

Daphne is a 10-month-old Husky mix that needs an active home to keep her enriched and exercised. She needs help with potty training and walking nicely on a leash, as she gets very excited on walks. Daphne needs an owner with husky experience to become her best self. Daphne is dog-friendly and enjoys romping outside with other dogs. To meet Daphne, email the Will County Humane Society at willcountyhumane.com and follow the instructions for the adoption process. (Photo provided by Will County Humane Society)

Bumblebee is a 1-year-old, medium-haired tabby. She needs a calm home where she can relax, get pets, play with toys and watch birds through the windows from a cat tree. To meet Bumblebee, email the Will County Humane Society at willcountyhumane.com and follow the instructions for the adoption process.

Bumblebee is a 1-year-old, medium-haired tabby. She needs a calm home where she can relax, get pets, play with toys and watch birds through the windows from a cat tree. To meet Bumblebee, email the Will County Humane Society at willcountyhumane.com and follow the instructions for the adoption process. (Denise Unland)

Griffin is calm, confident, and enjoys peaceful and playful moments. He explores with quiet curiosity; he also loves snuggles. Griffin adores people of all ages, dogs and other felines. To meet Griffin, visit thekittysquad.com/adoptables.

Griffin is calm, confident, and enjoys peaceful and playful moments. He explores with quiet curiosity; he also loves snuggles. Griffin adores people of all ages, dogs and other felines. To meet Griffin, visit thekittysquad.com/adoptables. (Photo provided by The Kitty Squad)

Energetic Roxy loves playing with toys and running around with her furriends. Roxy adores people and will happily follow them from room to room, seeking attention. She does well with cats, dogs and children. Roxy will make a fun, affectionate companion. To meet Roxy, visit thekittysquad.com/adoptables.