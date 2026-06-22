Commercial building in Woodstock catches fire

A fire broke out in a commercial building in Woodstock Monday morning.

The Woodstock Fire/Rescue District was called to 1525 W. Lake Shore Drive in Woodstock at 7 a.m. Monday after workers reported smoke inside the building, district spokesperson Alex Vucha said.

Vucha said firefighters observed smoke coming from the back of a large commercial structure. Crews went inside to investigate and quickly found a fire “involving a large barrel, which had produced a significant amount of smoke throughout the occupancy,” Vucha said.

The fire was put out within minutes and was contained to the immediate area. Firefighters worked to ventilate the building and remove smoke from the inside.

No injuries were reported and the final crews cleared the scene around 45 minutes after arrival, Vucha said.

“The cause of the fire remains under investigation but is not believed to be suspicious at this time,” Vucha said.

The company listed at the address, EPS Solutions, was not immediately available Monday.