Man accused of smashing beer bottle on man’s face outside Joliet bar

A man was arrested after he was accused of smashing a beer bottle on another man’s face outside Longshots Sports Bar & Grill in Joliet.

On Thursday, Levale Farley Jr., 23, was taken to the Will County jail on felony charges of aggravated battery following a Joliet Police Department investigation of the incident. Court and jail records did not list an address for Farley.

Will County Judge Donald DeWilkins granted Farley’s pretrial release, court records show. The judge ordered Farley to surrender all firearms and have no contact with the alleged victim in the case.

Officers were called at 10:07 p.m. Thursday to Longshots Sports Bar, 1609 W. Jefferson St., in response to a fight involving two men.

An officer spoke with a 37-year-old man and saw he had a 3 to 4 inch cut on his left cheek that was bleeding heavily, according to Joliet police officials and Will County prosecutors.

The 37-year-old man said he was at the bar with Farley and a friend, according to a court filing from prosecutors said.

The man believed he could obtain a free drink from the bartender, and Farley provided him with $5 to buy a drink if he was unable to get a drink for free, prosecutors said.

The front entrance of Longshots, 1609 W. Jefferson St., Joliet, seen on Tuesday, May 12, 2026. (Felix Sarver)

The 37-year-old man used Farley’s $5 to buy a drink for another person, prosecutors said. Farley argued with the man and “insinuated he wanted to fight.”

The man and Farley left the bar area and went to the entrance outside the bar, prosecutors said.

At that time, the man claimed he was pushed and shoved by Farley while he was trying to de-escalate the situation, prosecutors said.

The man said he was “sucker punched” by Farley, who struck him “in the face with a full beer bottle, which caused the severe lacerations to his cheek,” prosecutors said.

Farley’s story about what happened to his $5 was similar to the man’s story, prosecutors said.

Farley said the man had pushed, shoved, and head-butted him, prosecutors said.

Farley allegedly admitted to striking the man in the face with a bottle and running to a nearby Speedway gas station because he was scared of the man’s “attempting to continue to fight,” prosecutors said.