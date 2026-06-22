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Kendall County Now

Oswego School Dist. 308 eyeing partnership with Aurora University

Would allow eligible graduating seniors automatic admission to Aurora University

Oswego School District 308 Administration Office, Route 71, Oswego

Oswego School District 308 Administration Office, Route 71, Oswego (Shaw Local News Network)

By Eric Schelkopf

Oswego School District 308 is considering offering a program that would allow eligible graduating seniors automatic admission to Aurora University.

Aurora University approached Dist. 308 officials last fall with a proposal for a direct admit program.

“The premise behind it is they wanted to remove barriers so that students would be able to start getting access to four-year universities,” Dist. 308 executive director of high schools Jennifer Cooper-Wells said during the June 8 Oswego School Board meeting. “They have a similar agreement with other school districts, and so they wanted to reach out to us to see if we would be willing to do that.”

As part of the proposal, students with a minimum 3.0 grade point average would automatically be admitted to Aurora University.

“It would continue to allow students to remain eligible for a full range of scholarships and financial aid,” Cooper-Wells said. “It literally is just removing the application process for them.”

Oswego School Board President Dominick Cirone liked the idea.

“It’s a great opportunity,” he said.

School Board members are set to vote on the proposal at their July 13 board meeting. If approved, it would go into effect on Aug. 1.

OswegoOswego School District 308Kendall CountyEducationLocal NewsKendall County Front Headlines
Eric Schelkopf

Eric Schelkopf

Eric Schelkopf, who is a Kendall County resident, writes for the Record Newspapers/KendallCountyNow.com, covering Oswego and Plainfield. Schelkopf, who is a Kendall County resident, started with the Kane County Chronicle in December 1988 and appreciates everything the Fox Valley has to offer, including the majestic Fox River.