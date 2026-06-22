Traffic backups across Kane County expected all week, lane closures for ‘asphalt rejuvenator’

(file photo) The Kane County Division of Transportation is working on roadways from June 22 through June 26, 2026. (Photo by Jessie Molloy)

Temporary lane closures are expected to back up traffic across Kane County as workers make roadway pavement improvements.

Work begins the week of June 22 on several roadways throughout the county, according to a release by the Kane County Division of Transportation.

Roadwork is expected Monday through Friday between 7 a.m. and 4 p.m.

The Kane County Division of Transportation is working on roadways from June 22 through June 26, 2026. All roadways displayed in green will feature workers. (Photo Provided By The Kane County Division of Transportation)

Roadways featuring construction zones will remain open, but may have temporary lane closures, reducing traffic to single lanes.

“Motorists should expect delays and are encouraged to use caution in work zones, watch for crews and equipment, and follow directions from flaggers,” the division said in a release.

This year’s roadways featuring construction zones include Huntley Road, Galligan Road into Tyrrell Road, Plato Road, McGough Road and Kirk Road.

The construction crews are applying an “asphalt rejuvenator” to roads that were resurfaced last year. The coating helps extend the life of the pavement, according to the division.

The work also helps prevent water from seeping into the pavement, which protects the roadway from winter damage caused by freezing and thawing within the porous roadway materials.

The countywide project is part of the Kane County Annual Asphalt Rejuvenator Program.