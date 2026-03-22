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The Herald-News

Shorewood’s Seil Road bridge closes Monday for $9 million replacement project

The Seil Road Bridge in Shorewood will be closed beginning Monday as part of a major $9 million Illinois Department of Transportation replacement project to The bridge will likely remain closed through June of 2027 while construction is completed.

The Seil Road Bridge in Shorewood will be closed beginning Monday as part of a major $9 million Illinois Department of Transportation replacement project to The bridge will likely remain closed through June of 2027 while construction is completed. (Photo provided by village of Shorewood)

By Denise M. Baran-Unland

Seil Ridge Road bridge in Shorewood will close Monday and remain closed until construction to replace the “aging structure,” is completed, according to a news release from the village of Shorewood.

The bridge likely will remain closed through June 2027. Detours will be posted.

The full closure includes Seil Road between Raven Road and River Bluff Drive, including the bridge and Seil Road-Raven Road intersection.

Where possible, local access will be maintained for residents and businesses near the project area.

The recommended detour is Southwest Frontage Road to Mound Road to River Road. Motorists should plan for extra driving time when using alternate routes.

The Seil Road Bridge in Shorewood will be closed beginning Monday as part of a major $9 million Illinois Department of Transportation replacement project to The bridge will likely remain closed through June of 2027 while construction is completed.

The Seil Road Bridge in Shorewood will be closed beginning Monday as part of a major $9 million Illinois Department of Transportation replacement project to The bridge will likely remain closed through June of 2027 while construction is completed. (Photo provided by village of Shorewood)

The $9 million Illinois Department of Transportation project “is designed to enhance long-term safety, structural integrity, and reliability for motorists, pedestrians and emergency services traveling through the area,” according to the release.

For updates and more information, visit shorewoodil.gov/SeilRoadBridge.

ShorewoodWill CountyConstructionRoadsRoad WorkIllinois Department of TransportationWill County Front HeadlinesTransportationShaw Local Front Headlines
Denise Unland

Denise M. Baran-Unland

Denise M. Baran-Unland is the features editor for The Herald-News in Joliet. She covers a variety of human interest stories. She also writes the long-time weekly tribute feature “An Extraordinary Life about local people who have died. She studied journalism at the College of St. Francis in Joliet, now the University of St. Francis.