Crest Hill, Lockport Township mourn loss of ‘strong and steady leader’

Lifelong Crest Hill resident Judith A. Batusich served as the city of Crest Hill’s first alderwoman (1977 to 1981), Lockport Township trustee (1980–1989), Lockport Township Assessor (1989–1996) and Lockport Township supervisor from 1996 until her retirement on May 31, 2011. (Photo provided by Lockport Township)

A dedicated Crest Hill and Lockport Township public servant who improved life for seniors died March 16.

Lifelong Crest Hill resident Judith A. Batusich served as the city of Crest Hill’s first alderwoman (1977 to 1981), Lockport Township trustee (1980–1989), Lockport Township assessor (1989–1996) and Lockport Township supervisor from 1996 until her retirement on May 31, 2011, according to Batusich’s obituary.

Batusich also was active in the Democratic Party from 1976 until her retirement.

And as a Lockport Township trustee, Batusich helped implement the Care Trac Rescue Program, which assists Crest Hill, Lockport and Romeoville "police officers in locating at-risk persons who are impaired," according to the Lockport Township website.

“Judy was a well-respected resident of Crest Hill who dedicated her life to improving the quality of life to all of the residents of Lockport Township,” Crest Hill Mayor Ray Soliman said.

Crest Hill Mayor Ray Soliman leads a round of applause for the event organizers during the dinner portion of Lockport Township High School’s 11th annual Veteran Night Celebration on Jan. 23. Soliman recently said the accomplishments of Crest Hill and Lockport public servant Judith A. Batusich will "be remembered for many years." (Laurie Fanelli)

Lockport Township supervisor Alex Zapien said Batusich was instrumental in launching both Gale Gardens, an affordable senior housing community named after her maiden name, and Lockport Township Senior Bus Program, which “both continue to serve neighbors across our communities.”

“Lockport Township stands on the shoulders of giants, and Supervisor Judy Batusich was certainly one of them,” Zapien said. “She was a strong and steady leader whose presence shaped the direction of the Township for years. Her legacy left a lasting impact on both the township office and the residents she served.”

Batusich also served with the Lockport Woman’s Club; the Lockport, Romeoville and Crest Hill Chambers of Commerce; AARP; Township Officials of Illinois; Illinois Assessor Association; and Crest Hill Woman’s Civic League, according to her obituary.

“Supervisor Batusich led with purpose, care and a deep commitment to public service,” Zapien said. “She will be remembered very fondly by the township and by the many residents whose lives she touched.”

Lockport Township Supervisor Alex Zapien greets a student at a school supply fair. Zapien recently praised the accomplishments of Crest Hill and Lockport public servant Judith A. Batusich and how they continue to "serve neighbors across our communities.” (Provided by Lockport Township)

In addition, Batusich served with Will County Public Aid Board, Central Square Committee (chair), Lockport Township Utility Board (chair), Fairmont Partnership Board, Northeastern Agency Livable Study Committee Board, Will County Senior Service Nutrition Advisory Board, Advisory Board of the Will County Block Grant Program, Advisory Board of Will County Community Concerns, Will County Paratransit Study Board, Caton Farm/Bruce Road Study Committee Board and the Senior Advisory Board, according to her obituary.

Soliman said Batusich’s accomplishments “will be remembered for many years.”

“And her legacy will live on in the lives that she touched and impacted,” Soliman added.

Visitation for Batusich will be from 2 to 7 p.m. Tuesday and 9:30 to 10:30 a.m. Wednesday at Carlson-Holmquist-Sayles Funeral Home & Crematory, 2320 Black Road in Joliet.

Funeral services for Batusich will be at 10:30 a.m. Wednesday from the funeral home to the Cathedral of St. Raymond Nonnatus, 604 N. Raynor Ave. in Joliet at 11 a.m. for a Mass of Christian Burial.

Interment will be at Abraham Lincoln National Cemetery in Elwood.