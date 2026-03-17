Will County getting Hyundai trailer manufacturing business, 2,500 new jobs expected

The former Lion Electric manufacturing facility is seen in July 2023. Hyundai Translead said it will be bringing a manufacturing operations to this site. (Gary Middendorf – gmiddendorf@shawmedia/Gary Middendorf)

Hyundai Translead will set up two trailer manufacturing facilities in Will County, Gov. JB Pritzker’s office said Monday evening.

Hyundai Translead will make a $450 million investment and create 2,500 new full-time jobs, the announcement said.

“We are proud to welcome Hyundai Translead to Illinois as a new manufacturer in our state. This investment represents a long-term commitment that will create 2,500 new jobs and opportunities for working families in Will County and beyond,” Pritzker said. “Illinois will keep attracting major industries and job creators that are transformational for our economy and the communities and hardworking Illinoisans who power them.”

The two facilities will be located on the former Caterpillar heavy equipment operation plant and the former Lion Electric manufacturing site, the governor’s office said.

Doug Pryor, president and CEO of the Will County Center for Economic Development, said this represents a major jobs investment for the Will County community.

“Seeing these two facilities return to productive manufacturing use is especially meaningful. We are grateful to the team at Hyundai Translead for being thoughtful and collaborative throughout this process, and to our local partners and community leaders whose support helped make this investment possible. We look forward to the long-term economic opportunity this project will bring,” Pryor said.

Hyundai Translead – a subsidiary of Hyundai Motor Co. – is a North American manufacturer of transportation equipment, including dry and refrigerated van trailers, flatbeds, truck bodies and dollies.

“Our expansion to Illinois represents years of planning and a shared vision for long-term growth,” said Sean Kenney, chief executive officer of Hyundai Translead. “We’re proud to work alongside state and local leaders to create meaningful economic opportunities while expanding our manufacturing footprint that serves our customers and communities.”