Will County Pets of the Week: March 16, 2026

The Herald-News presents this week’s Pets of the Week. Read the description of each pet to learn about it, including where it can be adopted in Will County. (Photos provided)

The Herald-News presents this week’s Pets of the Week.

Read the description of each pet to learn about it, including where it can be adopted in Will County.

Dougie is a 5-year-old, 30-pound Chihuahua mix that was surrendered with two other dogs from the same home. He is friendly and affectionate. Dougie needs a home with another dog because he enjoys and relies on canine companionship. He doesn’t mind cats and does well with children. Please consider adopting Dougie along with his two friends. To meet Dougie (and his two friends), email Dogadoption@nawsus.org. Visit nawsus.org.

Dougie is a 5-year-old, 30-pound Chihuahua mix that was surrendered with two other dogs from the same home. He is friendly and affectionate. Dougie needs a home with another dog because he enjoys and relies on canine companionship. He doesn’t mind cats and does well with children. Please consider adopting Dougie along with his two friends. To meet Dougie (and his two friends), email Dogadoption@nawsus.org. Visit nawsus.org. (Photo provided by NAWS Humane Society of Illinois)

Hilaria is a 9-month-old female torbie kitten that was rescued in southern Illinois. Hilaria is friendly, sociable and confident. When visitors approach Hilaria’s kitty tower, she will jump up for pets and attention. When petted, Hilaria will make biscuits or roll over for belly rubs. Hilaria will make a sweet and loving companion. To meet Hilaria, email Catadoptions@nawus.org. Visit nawsus.org.

Hilaria is a 9-month-old female torbie kitten that was rescued in southern Illinois. Hilaria is friendly, sociable and confident. When visitors approach Hilaria’s kitty tower, she will jump up for pets and attention. When petted, Hilaria will make biscuits or roll over for belly rubs. Hilaria will make a sweet and loving companion. To meet Hilaria, email Catadoptions@nawus.org. Visit nawsus.org. (Photo provided by NAWS Humane Society of Illinois)

Winifred can be nervous meeting new people, she shows her wild side once she’s comfortable. She’s energetic, playful, goofy, and loves to zoom around. Winifred needs extra help with potty training due to her past living situation. She needs a patient home with a fenced yard to allow her to decompress and adjust to a new way of life. She also needs an owner with prior beagle experience. To meet Winnie, email the Will County Humane Society at willcountyhumane.com and follow the instructions for the adoption process.

Winifred can be nervous meeting new people, she shows her wild side once she’s comfortable. She’s energetic, playful, goofy, and loves to zoom around. Winifred needs extra help with potty training due to her past living situation. She needs a patient home with a fenced yard to allow her to decompress and adjust to a new way of life. She also needs an owner with prior beagle experience. To meet Winnie, email the Will County Humane Society at willcountyhumane.com and follow the instructions for the adoption process. (Photo provided by Will County Humane Society)

Eight-year-old Banks was adopted from the humane society as a kitten and recently returned, where the shelter’s veterinarian discovered Banks had a severe urinary blockage. Banks has recovered but must remain on prescribed urinary food. Banks is very sweet and will lean his whole body into cheek rubs. While recovering in a foster home, Banks was curious and enjoyed lounging on the cat tree or sleeping in a cozy basket. Banks previously lived with dogs and is currently being introduced to other cats. To meet Banks, email the Will County Humane Society at willcountyhumane.com and follow the instructions for the adoption process.

Eight-year-old Banks was adopted from the humane society as a kitten and recently returned, where the shelter’s veterinarian discovered Banks had a severe urinary blockage. Banks has recovered but must remain on prescribed urinary food. Banks is very sweet and will lean his whole body into cheek rubs. While recovering in a foster home, Banks was curious and enjoyed lounging on the cat tree or sleeping in a cozy basket. Banks previously lived with dogs and is currently being introduced to other cats. To meet Banks, email the Will County Humane Society at willcountyhumane.com and follow the instructions for the adoption process. (Photo provided by Will County Humane Society)

Honey is gentle, calm, affectionate and always happy to receive pets and treats – two of her favorite things. Honey enjoys spending time with people and gets along wonderfully with other cats. She loves watching the world from a sunny window. Honey will make a mellow, loving companion. To meet Honey, visit thekittysquad.com/adoptables.

Honey is gentle, calm, affectionate and always happy to receive pets and treats – two of her favorite things! Honey enjoys spending time with people and gets along wonderfully with other cats. She loves watching the world from a sunny window. Honey will make a mellow, loving companion. To meet Honey, visit thekittysquad.com/adoptables. (Photo provided by The Kitty Squad)

Sweet Clementine loves cozy couch time, lounging, and watching the world from the window. She prefers a calm home and does well with one respectful cat, gentle dogs and older kids. Clementine will make a snuggly, low-key companion. To meet Clementine, visit thekittysquad.com/adoptables.