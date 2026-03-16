2026 Herald-News girls soccer season preview

Here’s a look at what to expect from the area’s girls soccer teams in 2026.

Coach: Henry Cheung

2025 record: 3-17-3

Top returners: Chelsey Rufino, sr., F/M; Milah Villanueva, so., M; Daniela Castillo, so., M; Cecilla Valdez, so., D; Bella Loya, so., M

Key newcomers: Victoria Ramirez, so., M; Jazelle Duron, jr., D/M

Worth noting: It was a tough year for the Raiders, no doubt, but there’s experience here along with a new head coach, which will keep Bolingbrook interesting. Cheung is currently the head coach at Joliet Junior College and brings top-level experience. Rufino may be the most talented player on the roster. Cheung referred to Villanueva as the most promising player on the squad. He also expressed excitement over Ramirez. “I expect us to grow quickly and compete in every match,” Cheung said. “If we stay committed, we’re going to surprise a lot of people with how far we come.”

Coach: Alicia Matusiak

2025 record: 15-5-1

Top returners: Hayden Francisco, sr.; Nettie Connor, jr.; Courtney Elberts, jr.; Kyah Hawkins, jr.; Claire Mohler, jr.; Maggie Sterba, jr.

Key newcomers: Liv Ferrari, fr.

Worth noting: It’s a new era at Coal City following the retirement of coach Todd Painter. Matusiak takes over a squad that made the sectional semis last year. While there’s only one senior on the team, that should bode well for the future with a junior-heavy squad. Of Ferrari, Matusiak said, “Her work ethic and athletic ability make her a player to keep an eye on as the season progresses, and she has the potential to grow into a key contributor for the program in the coming years.”

Joliet Central’s Cali Judd puts the ball in play against Joliet West. (Gary Middendorf)

Coach: Stephanie Phillips

2025 record: 6-14

Top returners: Daniela Moreno, sr., D; Cali Judd, jr., GK; Metzli Salomon, sr., F; Fatima Arriaga, jr., M; Ariadna Arciniega, sr. M

Key newcomers: Maylen Gomez, so., F; Ana Moreno, F, M

Worth noting: The record is deceiving as Joliet Central was far more competitive in 2025 than 6-14 would indicate. Judd has 356 career saves and has started since her freshman year. Arriaga was the third leading scorer last season and will be counted on to step up. Gomez was the top scorer for the JV team last season and will be leaned on as the year progresses. “We’ve started the season with really positive energy with this team,” Phillips said. “The players have been working hard and are committed to improving every day. With the range of talent we have and the mix of different ages and experience on this roster, we have high expectations for what this group can accomplish this season.”

Coach: Alan Stewart

2025 record: 15-9

Top returners: Sophia Podmolik, sr., D; Jovi Biancorosso, sr., F/M; Valerie Garcia, sr., M/D; Natalia Bedolla, sr., M/D; Isabel Cordoba, jr., D/M; Alicia Casillas, jr., F/M; Emma Vugteveen, so., F; Giselle Aguirre, sr., GK

Worth noting: The bad news: Joliet West graduated nine seniors, most of whom had been on the team all four years. The good news: They bring back one of the best players in the state, and she was only a freshman last year. Vugteveen was the team’s leading scorer with 28 goals and should only be getting better. Stewart acknowledged that for all the talent back, there are a lot of question marks with the amount of new players. Many freshmen and JV players will be counted on to step up.

Coach: Rick Prangen

2025 record: 17-7

Top returners: Gabby Kuruc, jr., M; Chase Bergeson, sr., M; Ava Bergeson, jr., M/D; Alexandra Chrisman, jr., M

Key newcomers: Madison Weil, fr., F; Abbey Schrimpl, fr., M; Emma Heinz, fr., D

Worth noting: At first glance, 17-7 might look like a good season, but look closer and Lemont had a truly great season. The team advanced to the sectional semifinals after finishing first in its conference. Lemont will have some youth with just one senior and three freshmen counted on for big things, but there’s a lot of massive talent back, too. Kuruc was an All-State player with 23 goals and 27 assists, while both Bergeson and Chrisman were All-Southwest Suburban Blue Conference selections. “We are going to be fairly young again this year,” Prangen said. “We hope to contend for a conference championship and sectional championship.”

Coach: Breanna Bembenek

2025 record: 17-4

Top returners: Taylor Watt, sr., D; Sydney Zale, sr., D; Flynn Meyer, sr., GK; Alyssa Sudkamp, jr., D; Julianne Rafacz, jr., M/F; Jolie Kolosh, so., M; Madelyn Krynski, jr., M/F; Emilee Stevens, so., F

Key newcomers: Ella Forystek, fr.; D; Lyla Gallagher, fr., D

Worth noting: It’s a new era for the Knights as Bembenek takes over while the program must replace a multitude of departed players. There are quality returners to build around, though, mainly Watt. Sudkamp comes from an athletic family and will provide an important skill set. The tradition of success at Lincoln-Way Central would imply Forystek and Gallagher should be quality players in time. “We’re very excited about the group of girls we have this season,” Bembenek said. “Our focus is on competing every day, continuing to raise the standard of the program, and developing a team that plays fast, disciplined soccer. By working together and staying committed to our team goals, we know that we will have success.”

Coach: Mike Murphy

2025 record: 19-4-1

Top returners: Ava Feigl, sr., D; Emma Lukin, sr., D; Ximena Hernandez, jr., F; Alina Puri, jr., F

Key newcomers: Leila Othman, fr.; Lily Harby, fr.; Sunny Swierczewski, jr.; Lorigan Wrzesinski, jr.

Worth noting: Even Murphy will admit the amount of production the Griffins lost will be nearly impossible to reproduce. They graduated 11 seniors, nine of whom either started or played tremendous minutes. That includes 2025 Herald-News Player of the Year Ellie Feigl. Additionally, Elizabeth Burfeind (a Purdue commit) and Camden Cosich (TCU) will not play this year either. Still, this team made the supersectional last year and nearly made state. There are pieces to build around in Ava Feigl (a Belmont signee) and Lukin. Hernandez and Puri came off the bench last year, and Murphy expressed excitement for the newcomers. Murphy added that the expectation remains competing for a conference title, a regional title, and even a sectional title.

Class 3A Joliet West Sectional semi-final soccer match Lincoln-Way West's Quinn Smith (20) kicks the ball down the pitch during the Class 3A Joliet West Sectional semi-final soccer match between Lincoln-Way West at Lincoln-Way East. (Gary E Duncan Sr)

Coach: Joe Stephens

2025 record: 10-8

Top returners: Quinn Smith, so., D; Abby German, jr., M; Jaiden Hughes, sr., F; Kate Kinsella, sr., M; Kirsten Meder, sr., D; Lauryn Orris, sr., D; Cora Franczyk, sr., GK

Key newcomers: Skylar Zahorik, so., GK; Grace Kinsella, fr., F; Kacie Sheriff, fr., D; Lucy Sheriff, fr., F

Worth noting: Despite the 10-8 record, the Warriors still won a regional championship and played their best ball at the right time. They have quality players to continue to build around, too. Kate Kinsella was an All-Conference player, and all other returners started 14-17 games. “We are going to have a good young group of players who will have to make an immediate impact,” Stephens said. “We will be rostering five sophomores and five freshmen. Each of them will have an important role as the season progresses. We will be leaning on our senior group to lead the underclassmen to make sure we achieve our goals. We will have bumps along the way, but as long as we continue to work together and strive to learn each and every day. Our ceiling is as high as it’s ever been.”

Coach: Todd Elkei

2025 record: 18-5

Top returners: Hayden Spodarek, sr., D; Yuridia Hernandez, jr., M; Julianna Reyes, sr., F; Lily Nonte, sr., M; Makenna Klacko, sr., M; Olive Luecke, sr., GK; Madisyn Dumbauld, sr., GK; Kiera Gallagher, sr., D; Alex Podgorski, sr., F; Lucianna Bongiovanni, sr., D

Key newcomers: Evelyn Ryniejski, fr., D;, Ashley Purpura, fr. D; Lily Sponaugle, fr., D; Emily Kopec, fr., M; Nicole Pochron, fr., F; Natalia Stasiak, fr., F; Gianna Adamik, fr., M

Worth noting: Lockport went 8-0 in the conference and lost in the regional finals last year. Spodarek was All-State, while Hernandez is a Bowling Green commit. Reyes, Nonte, Klacko, Luecke and Dumbauld are all returning starters. Elkei believes Hernandez will be one of the best players in the area. “We will once again hope to challenge for conference and regional titles (depending on where we go, maybe a sectional),” Elkei said. “With our senior group and junior Yuridia Hernandez leading the way and an influx of young talent, we should be a competitive team.”

Coach: Chris Brolley

2025 record: 15-7-2

Top returners: Callie Hefner, sr., M; Savannah Mwaba, so., M; Jasmine Frazer, jr., GK; Malaya Garcia, sr., M/F; Carlee Rausa, jr., D; Lydia Wadja, sr., M; Shea Freckleton, jr. D

Worth noting: Minooka has been to three straight sectional finals, the best stretch in program history, and the Indians have reason for optimism that it’ll be four straight. Hefner was a Herald-News All-Area player and All-Conference after scoring 21 goals with 12 assists. She’s committed to Marquette. Mwaba had nine goals, while Frazer allowed less than a goal a game with eight shutouts. Garcia (eight goals) and Wadja (six goals) were also big contributors. Even Brolley admitted four straight sectional finals appearances will be tough, but the pieces are there.

Coach: Steve Custer

2025 record: 11-9-1

Top returners: Sara Crisman, sr., M; Nicolette Boelman, sr., D; Kenzie Ahearn, so., F; Madelynn Zamora, so., M; Leah Martin, so., M

Key newcomers: Kelsey DeMarse, so., D; Sofia Vought, jr., D

Worth noting: There’s a lot of interest in the program, as there were 45 players registered. That makes sense given the 11-9-1 record. Boekman is a women’s wrestling commit for Upper Iowa, while Ahearn had 10 goals as a freshman. Custer credited each player for their athleticism and potential. “We have a great blend of experienced seniors and talented freshmen and sophomores that will make our team fun to watch this season,” Custer said. “We should be a program that gets stronger and stronger as the season progresses. We are hoping to build on last season and make a run in the regional playoffs.”

Coach: Ryan Murray

2025 record: 12-7-1

Top returners: Allie Werner, sr., F; Peyton Bisping, sr., F; Callie Weiss, jr., D; Katelyn Leitelt, so., M; Nayeli Horta, jr., D/M

Key newcomers: Selah Turner, fr., D

Worth noting: It was a solid season for Peotone as the Blue Devils reached the sectional semifinals. Werner was a member of the Herald-News All-Area first team and an All-State selection. She has 84 goals in her career and should break the school record of 99 this season. Bisping and Weiss were All-Conference players while Leitelt and Horta were key bench contributors. Murray raved about Turner, who will start right away. The Blue Devils only graduated three seniors and aim to compete for the sectional title. “We are continuing to focus on developing for the future, having added 11 new players to the team this year,” Murray said. ... “Training this year has been intense and multifaceted, and we look to bring a higher intensity to the field this year than we have before.”

Coach: Ken Schoen

2025 record: 15-4-4

Top returners: Ava Lambert, jr., F; Kaitlyn Lambert, jr., F; Maggie Lambert, jr., D

Key newcomers: Emilia Mlynarczyk, so., M/F

Worth noting: Plainfield Central returns nine starters from a very strong team last year, and with three juniors leading the way, things look bright for the next two years. Ava Lambert was a Herald-News All-Area first team selection with 32 goals and 10 assists. She’s committed to DePaul, as is Kaitlyn Lambert, who was an All-Conference player, too. Maggie Lambert is a returning All-Conference player, while Schoen said Mlynarczyk is very talented with high tactical intelligence. This team has more than enough of a foundation to aim for a deep playoff run.

Coach: Rebecca Ford

2025 record: 9-10-2

Top returners: Kessiah Purnell, sr., F; Danielle Escobar, so., M; Nini Ramos, so., GK; Makayla Stengele, jr., D; Isabella Bustamante-Lopez, sr., D

Key newcomers: Veronica Sawyer, so., D; Allison Wence, so., D

Worth noting: This is a young team, but there are strong pieces to build around. Purnell had 12 goals last season, while Escobar had four goals with six assists. Stengele and Bustamante-Lopez should provide leadership for a young group of defenders that includes Sawyer and Wence. It’s year three for Ford, who said, “Our expectation this season is to continue building as a team, improve every game, and compete at a high level. We have young players who are stepping into bigger roles, and it will be exciting to see how this group grows and develops throughout the season.”

Coach: Kathleen Monterosso

2025 record: 17-4-4

Top returners: Delaney Harwood, sr., D; Ilyana Barriball, jr., M/F; Katelyn Haiser, sr., F; Mady Czarnik, jr., D; Molly Nelson, so., M; Hailey Johnson, so., D; Ellie Bearden, sr., D; Lauryn Amico, sr., M

Key newcomers: Addison Duval, sr., M; Jourdan Henderson, fr., F; Kate Wilson, fr., D

Worth noting: Plainfield North reached the regional finals and should be in a strong position to make it even further in 2026. Harwood and Barriball lead the way. Harwood is a Minnesota State commit and All-Conference player, while Barriball is a Loyola signee, a Herald-News All-Area player and an All-Conference player. Barriball had 33 goals last season, and Haiser had 34 goals as a sophomore. She’s back and gives the Tigers an additional weapon as she and Barriball both came close to breaking the school single-season record of 39 goals. Czarnik was an All-Conference player, and Monterosso is excited for the newcomers. Monterosso is 12 wins from career win 100, while the program is also 12 wins away from 300 all-time. “We have many returners with experience under their belts, who will bring depth and knowledge to each game,” Monterosso said. “Hoping to make a run at the SPC conference title and go deeper into playoffs.”

Coach: Thomas Blake

2025 record: 7-10-1

Top returners: Jasmine Acosta, jr., M; Vanessa Espinosa, sr., D; Rachel Brayton, so., M; Megan Dietel, so., D

Key newcomers: Brooke Appel, so., GK; Ella Buturusis, fr., M; Mia Brooks, fr., M

Worth noting: Acosta should lead the way after back-to-back strong seasons. Having Espinosa as a leader will be of great assistance. 10 players are back from last year’s squad, which gives the Cougars some experience, especially having so many young players in 2025. Six newcomers will assist the team, led by Appel, Buturusis and Brooks.

Providence Catholic's Maggie Wolniakowski and Lockport's Emma Verdon fight for possession of the ball during a game at Lockport East High School (Adam Jomant for Shaw Local News Network/Adam Jomant)

Coach: Mike Taylor

2025 record: 22-1-2

Top returners: Alyssa Thulin, sr., M; Maggie Wolniakowski, sr., F; Alexa Thompson, jr., D; Guiliana Savarino, jr., M; Gabby Tylka, so., M; Bailey Ortiz, D; Lydia Arrigoni, so., F

Key newcomers: Gabriella Raczka, so., GK; Aubrey Curry, fr., M; Morgan Johnson, fr., D; Quinn Zdralevich, fr., M; Kellyn Shellito, fr., D

Worth noting: The Celtics may have been the best team in the area regardless of classification last year. There’s ample reason to believe they will be again. After reaching the supersectional and going undefeated in conference, Providence returns three All-Conference players in Thulin (16 goals, 15 assists), Wolniakowski (23 goals, 17 assists) and Thompson. Savarino (six goals, nine assists), Tylka (10 goals, 10 assists) and Arrigoni (13 goals, 17 assists) are back as well. Wolniakowski was conference player of the year and Herald-News All-Area first team. “We are looking to have a good season coming off two years of losing at the super sectional game,” Taylor said. “We hope to take the final step this year to the final four. We have a great mixture of youth and experience. Staying healthy is key. Conference Title and Final Four are the goals.”

Coach: Eric Dillon

2025 record: 5-11

Top returners: Audrey Powlick, sr., M; Addison Van Duyne, jr., M; Sally Clifford, jr., D

Key newcomers: Tracy Jones, fr., M/D/F

Worth noting: Powlick scored 13 goals with eight assists and 115 steals last season. Van Duyne put up nine goals, 15 assists and collected 97 steals. Clifford contributed 65 steals. Dillon said Jones will play all over the field and is a hard worker with a strong leg. Dillon also said, “This year is my first year as head coach of the girls soccer team, and I am just looking for us to continue to work on our fundamentals of playing the game of soccer, as well as working together as a team. After losing the leading goal scorer in Wilmington High School Girls Soccer history in Alaina Clark, we will look to fill that void this year in our other two top goal scorers, Addison Van Duyne and Audrey Powlick. My expectations for our team are to put together a hard-working team who will compete with any team we play against.”

Editor’s note: Joliet Catholic and Romeoville did not provide preview information.