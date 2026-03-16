Joliet man charged in 2022 attempted murder case faces new charges for recent shooting

A Joliet man still facing an attempted murder charge from 2022 has been taken back to jail on a charge tied to a recent shooting.

Officers investigated the shooting at 9:25 p.m. March 6 in the 600 block of East Benton Street, according to Joliet Police Sgt. Dwayne English.

Officers determined gunfire struck the second story of a residence in the 600 block of Dover Street, English said. Although the home was occupied, no injuries were reported, he said.

Detectives identified Angel Vargas, 25, Joliet, as a suspect in the shooting, English said.

On Jan. 30, 2025, a petition from prosecutors to revoke Vargas’ pretrial release was denied.

The investigation led officers to discover a loaded 9 mm handgun and a loaded .40-caliber handgun at Vargas’ residence, English said.

The .40-caliber handgun was equipped with a switch device that allows the firearm to fire automatically, he said.

Vargas was detained during a nearby traffic stop and taken to the Joliet Police Department for questioning, English.

Following the investigation, Vargas was charged with aggravated discharge of a firearm, unlawful possession of a machine gun and violation of pretrial release, English said.

“At the time of his arrest, Vargas was wearing an ankle monitoring device, and detectives confirmed he was on pretrial release for prior criminal charges,” English said.

Vargas has several felony cases filed against him since 2022. One of those cases involves a charge of attempted murder over a 2022 shooting in Joliet Township.

Vargas was able to secure his release from jail on cash bonds that were reduced by Will County Judge Carmen Goodman at the request of Vargas’ attorney, Chuck Bretz.

Vargas was also released from jail in a few cases filed since 2024 under the SAFE-T Act, the latter of which eliminated cash bail in 2023.