Joliet City Council member wins case challenging elected office

Joliet City Council member Juan Moreno attends a hearing Monday on the case challenging Joliet City Council member Juan Moreno's legitimacy to hold office. Monday, Dec. 8, 2025 at the Will County Courthouse in Joliet. (Gary Middendorf)

A judge ruled in favor of a Joliet City Council member whose qualification for elected office was challenged by Will County State’s Attorney James Glasgow’s Office.

On Monday, Will County Judge Jennifer Lynch issued a written ruling that granted Moreno’s attorneys motion for summary judgment.

Lynch ruled there is no dispute that Moreno is currently a resident of the city and there is no dispute he is neither a felon nor a debtor that would render him ineligible for city council office.

Lynch ruled the “time for objections” to Moreno’s candidacy and judicial review has “long since passed.”

She said she “lacks the jurisdiction” to issue the relief on the complaint from Glasgow’s office “based on the alleged candidacy issues” of Moreno.

Glasgow’s office wants Moreno removed from office, saying he did not meet the required residency requirements before running in the 2025 election.

Moreno was represented by attorneys Frank Andreano and Burton Odelson. He was also represented by Anna Bertani of the Tomczak Law Group in Joliet.