Moreno takes seat on Joliet City Council succeeding Guerrero

New Joliet Councilman Juan Moreno takes the oath of office on Monday with his family beside him. May 5, 2025 (Bob Okon)

Joliet City Council newcomer Juan Moreno took office Monday, replacing Cesar Guerrero who heads for his new post as Joliet Township supervisor.

Winners of the April 1 election took office Monday, including the two incumbents reelected to four more years: Joe Clement and Jan Quillman.

All three received strong union labor backing, and union members showed up at the Council Chambers for the swearing-in ceremony.

Moreno, like Guerrero four years ago, was making his first run for public office.

The Joliet City Council poses for a group photo Monday after winners from the April 1 election for three at-large council seats were sworn into office. May 5, 2025 (Bob Okon)

But he was the top vote-getter in the election among the three at-large council members who represent the entire city.

Moreno commented both on his newness to politics and his plans now that he’s in office after being sworn in.

“As a first-time politician, I’m truly honored and humbled by the support you’ve shown,” he said.

As for his plans as a councilman, Moreno said he would make those based on what he heard from residents.

“I didn’t run to make promises,” he said. “I ran to listen, to learn, and to work hard for the people of Joliet.

Moreno’s comments were short.

Guerrero, known to speak at length at times with philosophical reflection, did so in his last comments as a council member.

Joliet Councilman Cesar Guerrero spends some time reflecting before the start of his last City Council meeting on Monday. Guerrero leaves the council to become supervisor of Joliet Township. May 5, 2025 (Bob Okon)

He talked about the many “various migrants from around the world” who built Joliet, including his great-grandfather from Mexico who arrived as a migrant worker before settling in town, a shared vision with teachers, parents, nurses and others who work for “a better community, a better world,” and even the need to “pray for peace” and “put an end to all state-sanctioned violence.”

In farewell remarks from the council, Councilman Larry Hug noted Guerrero was the first Hispanic elected citywide in Joliet and the youngest to be elected to the City Council at age 25.

Quillman is the longest serving member of the current council as she was elected to her sixth term.

Making encouraging remarks for those who did not get elected, Quillman noted the challenges she faced getting on the council.

“Don’t give up,” she said. “I ran four times before getting elected. ...You will get elected if that truly is what your passion is.”

Joliet Councilwoman Jan Quillman (left) enjoys a moment with Illinois Supreme Court Judge Mary Kay O'Brien, who gave Quillman the oath of office Monday for her sixth term. May 5, 2025 (Bob Okon)

Quillman was sworn in by Illinois Supreme Court Justice Mary Kay O’Brien, who has connections to Joliet as a former Joliet Junior College student.

Council members could opt to have judges give them the oath of office, and all three did.

Moreno was sworn in by Will County Judge Colette Safford.

Clement was sworn in by Illinois 3rd District Appellate Court Judge Matt Bertani, a former Will County judge who gave Clement the oath of office in his first term.

Joliet Councilman Joe Clement gets ready on Monday to take the oath of office for his second term, which was administered by Illinois 3rd District Appellate Court Judge Matt Bertaini (right). May 5, 2025 (Bob Okon)

Starting his second term, Clement said he would approach the job as he did in his first term.

“I’m going to continue to do what I did the last four years,” he said. “I’m going to listen to the residents. I’m going to continue to work with Mayor (Terry) D’Arcy and everyone up here on this council. I think we’re doing a pretty good job working together.”