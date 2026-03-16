Joliet Central flag football players named Chicago Bears Community High School All-Stars

Joliet Central High School students Georgianna Majerus and Amaya Crowder were named Chicago Bears Community High School All-Stars by Gustavo Silva (right), Chicago Bears director of football development, and Saul Ramirez with Athletico Physical Therapy. (Photo Provided By Joliet Central High School)

Joliet Central High School students Georgianna Majerus and Amaya Crowder have been named Chicago Bears Community High School All-Stars.

The honor recognizes high school football and girls flag football players who demonstrate leadership, character and service both on and off the field.

Majerus and Crowder, members of Joliet Central’s girls flag football team, were nominated by coach Carlotta McLaurin.

They are two of only nine student-athletes statewide selected for the program, which honors players who apply lessons learned through football to benefit their communities.

The students received the surprise announcement during a presentation at Joliet Central led by Chicago Bears Director of Football Development Gustavo Silva and Saul Ramirez from Athletico Physical Therapy, the program’s sponsor.

Teammates, family members, coaches, and school staff attended to celebrate their achievements.

As All-Stars, Majerus and Crowder each received a custom Chicago Bears football and the opportunity to donate $500 to a nonprofit organization of their choice.

The two also will be honored guests at the Chicago Bears Draft Pick event as part of the team’s community outreach efforts.