Maple Syrup Magic returns to Plum Creek Nature Center Saturday

A Forest Preserve worker demonstrates how maple tree sap is tapped to make maple syrup at the 2025 Maple Syrup Magic event. (Photo Provided by the Forest Preserve District of Will County)

The Forest Preserve District of Will County’s annual Maple Syrup Magic event will be held Saturday at the Plum Creek Nature Center in Crete Township’s Goodenow Grove Nature Preserve.

This year, the free, family event will feature more activities for visitors, including a live demonstration by Nasby Chainsaw Art as a tree is crafted into an art piece for the nature center, wood and maple -themed craft stations.

Also featured will be Slackline Chicago, a themed obstacle course and the facility’s regular animal ambassadors and seasonal exhibits.

“And of course, no maple syrup celebration would be complete without pancakes, so come hungry for a pancake breakfast served by the Crete Cadets along with season beverages from the Bean Wagon Coffee Co.,” said Plum Creek Facility Manager Heather Van Zyl, in a release.

Sweet maple treats will also be available for guests to take home.

The event runs from 10 a.m. until 2 p.m., and visitors are advised to plan for a one-and-a-half to two-hour stay to enjoy the whole experience.

“Even if you’ve been to Maple Syrup Magic in previous years, you haven’t been to this event,” Van Zyl said. “We’ve added a bunch of interactive, fun, and delicious activities, so you’ll get to do everything you’ve loved about the event in the past while trying new things too.”

As in years past, event attendees will leave “knowing the history of maple syrup and the science behind the syrup-making process so they can try their hand at maple syrup sugaring at home,” the forest preserve district said.

“Many people don’t realize what goes into the syrup-making process,” Van Zyl said. “Maple syrup may be poured over pancakes without a second thought, but it’s actually incredibly special. Real maple syrup gets its start as the sap from maple trees. But not just any maples – silver and sugar maples.”

While sugar and silver maples only grow in limited regions of the world, northern Illinois is part of their natural habitat.

“As much as the freeze-thaw cycle at this time of year can make us yearn for warmer temperatures, it’s that cycle of freezing nights and warmer days that makes the sap flow, but only until the tree buds start to open,” Van Zyl said.

Once spring arrives and buds open on the maple trees, the trees can no longer be tapped for sap until the season starts again around February.

“In short, the species are few, the region is small, the season is short, and Goodenow Grove is lucky enough to have all three,” Van Zyl said.