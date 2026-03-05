Country Club Hills’ Baby Cheesecake expands into downtown Joliet location

Baby’s Cheesesteak and Lemonade is now open at 201 N. Ottawa St. In Joliet. (Photo provided by the Joliet City Center Partnership)

Baby’s Cheesesteak and Lemonade is now open in Joliet.

This family-owned restaurant, first opened in Country Club Hills in 2006 and specializes in cheesesteaks and lemonade.

The cheesesteak is also known as a Philly cheesesteak.

That’s because the sandwich originated in Philadelphia in 1930 when Harry Olivieri and his brother Pat, who ran a hot dog stand, grilled sliced beef with onions, according to The Encyclopedia of Greater Philadelphia.

The brothers added cheese to their sandwiches after Kraft introduced Cheez Wiz in 1952, according to The Encyclopedia of Greater Philadelphia.

Baby’s Cheesesteak and Lemonade offers several varieties of cheesesteaks, including half beef and chicken and all chicken – as well as Philly rolls: steak, chicken or buffalo chicken, according to the menu on the restaurant’s website.

The restaurant also serves catfish.

Baby’s Cheesesteak and Lemonade is located at 201 N. Ottawa St. in Joliet.

Previous businesses at 201 N. Ottawa St. include Harold’s Shrimp, Chicken & Pizzeria and Al Baskins clothing store.

For more information, visit babyscheesesteakjoliet.com.