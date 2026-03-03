Joliet data center votes could be wrapped up in next 2 weeks

A Ridge Road farmstead is seen in the background of a sign posting notice in October of plans to develop the land and annex it into Joliet for an electronic data center. (Bob Okon)

The city has scheduled a Joliet City Council meeting on the 795-acre data center plan for March 16, making it possible for approval of the controversial project in the next two weeks.

City votes on the project are being arranged quickly after having been put on hold since October, suggesting the plan may be on its way to approval.

The city on Feb. 20 announced that a special meeting of the Plan Commission would be held on March 5, which is Thursday, to consider the plan for the Joliet Technology Center.

On Saturday, the city published a legal notice in The Herald-News that the City Council will hold another special meeting at 5:30 p.m. on March 16 for a public hearing for the data center project.

Both meetings are outside the usual schedules for the Plan Commission and the City Council.

Data center opponents hold up signs at the Joliet City Council meeting on Tuesday, Jan. 20, 2026. (Photo by Bob Okon)

The Plan Commission meets on the third Thursdays of the month but will consider the data center project at a special meeting.

The City Council, which has the final say on development proposals, typically takes up matters considered by the plan commission two months later.

In this case, the City Council is likely to vote on the data center plan less than two weeks after a vote at the Plan Commission.

The City Council meeting will be a combined meeting held at 5:30 p.m., according to the public notice.

The City Council typically holds combined meetings, which combine the regularly scheduled workshop meeting with regularly scheduled regular meeting where votes are made, on Tuesdays because of state or federal Monday holidays when City Hall is closed.

There is no state or federal holiday on Tuesday, March 17 when the City Council would normally hold its regular meeting to vote on matters.

Joliet Municipal Building at 150 W. Jefferson St.

Data center projects have been controversial across Illinois, in part because of their demands for electricity and water for operations.

The city noted those concerns raised by area residents when the data center plan was pulled off of the Plan Commission agenda in October.

City officials have said little about the project until the city launched a web page dedicated to the data center plan on the city web site on Feb. 20.