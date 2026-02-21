Joliet launches data center website page

The proposed Joliet Technology Center project plans and informational posters are on display during a community open house event at Joliet Community College on Feb. 12, 2026. (Laurie Fanelli)

The city of Joliet on Friday launched a web page on the proposed 795-acre data center to be considered by the Plan Commission on March 5.

The page on the city website, which is www.joliet.gov, includes 12 documents relevant to the application for city approval for the data center along with a statement on the review process.

“This site serves as a centralized location for available documents, materials, and updates so residents can easily access project information,” City Manager Beth Beatty said in a statement announcing the website. “The website will be updated as the review process continues.”

Documents include an analysis by consultant SB Friedman, which includes estimated electricity usage by the data center and tax dollars generated by the project.

The proposed Joliet Technology Center is estimated to use up 1,800 megawatts of electricity a year when completed in 2033.

Members of the community talk with representatives from the proposed Joliet Technology Center during an open house event at Joliet Community College on Feb. 12, 2026. (Laurie Fanelli)

Property taxes generated by the development are estimated at $310 million during the period from 2028 to 2057. Utility taxes during that same period are estimated at $10 million.

The proposal is scheduled to get its first public hearing at the March 5 Plan Commission meeting, which is at 4 p.m.

The project was first to be heard by the commission in October but was tabled by city officials to obtain more information.

An open house on the project was held Feb. 12 by developers Hillwood and Power House Data Centers.

The city has not yet scheduled a date when the matter will go to the City Council for final approval. But a Hillwood executive has said the developers are looking for a vote in March.