VNA Health Care expands Bolingbrook Health Center

VNA Health Care recently hosted an open house for its new obstetrics and gynecology suite in Bolingbrook. (Photo provided by VNA Health Care)

VNA Health Care recently held an open house for its newly expanded Bolingbrook Health Center, which opened in 2012, according to a news release from VNA Health Care.

The Bolingbrook Health Center, which annually serves “more than 8,000 unduplicated patients,” provides family practice, pediatrics, obstetrics and gynecology, and mental and behavioral health services," according to the release.

The recent expansion provides additional on-site prenatal and maternal health services, including prenatal ultrasound in a large obstetrics suite in Suite 231 next to VNA’s current clinic space at 396.

This obstetrics suite adds approximately 3,000 square feet to the facility, increasing the entire center to 10,000 square feet. The number of exam rooms increased from 16 to 24.

VNA offers care regardless of patients’ ability to pay and accepts Medicaid, Medicare, private insurance. VNA also sees uninsured patients.

Services at VNA Health Care in Bolingbrook – similar to VNA’s other clinics – are available in English and Spanish.

Interpretation services are available as needed for additional languages.

VNA has 15 health centers located in Aurora, Bensenville, Bolingbrook, Carol Stream, Elgin, Joliet, Romeoville, Villa Park and Wheaton.

For more information, visit vnahealth.com.