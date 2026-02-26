Will County state’s attorney a no-show at murder cold case hearing

Will County State’s Attorney James Glasgow did not appear at a court hearing Thursday on his motion requesting an elderly man charged a 1988 murder move farther away from him.

Last week, Glasgow’s office requested Will County Judge Art Smigielski to vacate his pretrial release order for Gilbert Bernal, 82, and order him to “provide an alternative residence not contiguous or bordering” Glasgow and his families’ residence.

Bernal is charged with the murder of his wife Joan Bernal, 34, whose body has never been found after she disappeared in 1988.

Smigielski is expected to address the issue on Thursday on whether Bernal needs to move farther away from Glasgow while on pretrial release for an impending trial.