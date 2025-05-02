Plainfield Township man sentenced to 30 years in prison for murder of Muslim child

Joseph Czuba sits at a hearing at the Will County Courthouse on Monday, Oct. 30, 2023 in Joliet. Joseph Czuba, 71, was arraigned on charges of first-degree murder of 6-year-old Wadea Al-Fayoume and and attempting to kill his mother, Hanaan Shahin, 32, on Oct. 14 at a Plainfield Township residence. (Gary Middendorf/Gary Middendorf)

A former Plainfield Township landlord has been sentenced to 30 years in prison after he was convicted of the hate crime murder of a Muslim child.

He was also sentenced to 20 years in prison for the attempted murder of the child’s mother and an additional three years for the hate crime.

On Friday, Will County Judge Amy Bertani-Tomczak handed down the sentence for Joseph Czuba, 73, whom a jury found guilty of the 2023 murder of 6-year-old Wadee Alfayoumi and the attempted murder of his mother, Hanan Shaheen.

The jury also found Czuba guilty of attacking the mother and child with a knife on the basis of their Islamic faith.

During closing arguments, Assistant State’s Attorney Chris Koch showed photos of Shaheen and Wadee to the jury and played a police squad vehicle video in which Czuba referred to the mother and child as “infested rats.”

“He thinks they’re rats. That’s what he thinks,” Koch said of Czuba.

Koch said Czuba had referred to Shaheen as a “devil Muslim” when he attacked her and killed Wadee on Oct. 14, 2023, at his Plainfield Township residence.

“He has no appreciation for them, and that’s why he committed this hate crime,” Koch said.